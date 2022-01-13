Stronger Youth Brands Launches with Susquehanna Private Capital's Investment in Soccer Shots

Investment enables Soccer Shots to scale its thriving franchise system and serve as the platform for a broader youth enrichment initiative

Susquehanna Private Capital ("SPC"), a middle market private equity firm, today announced an investment in Soccer Shots (the "Company"), a founder owned and operated youth soccer franchisor which provides quality and engaging training programs in partnership with childcare centers, schools, and other public locations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005239/en/

Founded in 1997 by college soccer teammates Jeremy Sorzano and Jason Webb, Soccer Shots provides children ages two through eight with developmentally appropriate soccer and character growth experience under the guidance of childhood education specialists, professional soccer players and certified soccer coaches. Headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, Soccer Shots' program focuses on creating premier coaching, communication, and curriculum for both children and their families. Amid heightened awareness of the benefits of exercise and enrichment experiences for children, Soccer Shots has grown to include over 140 franchise partners operating in more than 250 territories across nearly 40 states and Canada. Following the transaction, Soccer Shots will continue to be led by its veteran management team, including CEO Justin Bredeman, VP of Strategic Partnerships, Jason Webb and President, Kevin Stumpf. Jeremy Sorzano will serve as a senior advisor and board member.

"Justin, Jason, and Jeremy have translated their passion for sports and mentorship to build a best-in-class franchisor that will continue to enrich and support the next generation of youth athletes, and we are thrilled to support the ongoing execution of this mission," said Kyle Squillario, Managing Director at SPC. "We look forward to working with the leadership team as we expand the Company's presence in its core areas of focus, while scaling Soccer Shots across new growth avenues and enrichment concepts."

Justin Bredeman and Jason Webb, commented, "We are thrilled to be partnering with SPC given their deep experience in franchising and differentiated investment approach. We are eager to leverage their substantial resources to further our mission of providing a beloved growth experience for every child and a remarkable experience for every family. Partnering with a like-minded, and local partner in SPC will help us serve over one million children by 2025 for Soccer Shots alone and many more through the launch of Stronger Youth Brands."

Ken Parsons, Investor at SPC added, "Soccer Shots has established itself as a premier youth-focused franchisor with an exceptional reputation among kids, parents, educators and coaches alike. As publicly funded youth enrichment activities continue to decline, we believe Soccer Shots is well-positioned to serve as the platform to help scale other complementary, youth concepts across the globe."

The transaction marks SPC's fourth franchise services platform since October 2020 and fourth platform investment in the last six months.

Deloitte Corporate Finance acted as exclusive financial advisor and Trenam served as legal advisor to Soccer Shots. Troutman Pepper served as legal advisor to SPC. LBC Small Cap provided debt financing to support the transaction.

About Soccer Shots

Based outside of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Soccer Shots is an international franchise program that provides children ages two through eight with a developmentally appropriate soccer and character development experience under the guidance of childhood education specialists, professional soccer players and experienced and licensed soccer coaches. The brand's curriculum-based program is offered in more than 250 territories across nearly 40 states and Canada, serving over 440,000 children each year. Soccer Shots was founded by two professional soccer players who identified a need for quality and engaging soccer programs for children under age eight. To find a Soccer Shots program near you, visit www.SoccerShots.com.

About Susquehanna Private Capital

Susquehanna Private Capital was founded in 2016 and is funded by the founders of Susquehanna International Group, LLP, which is one of the world's largest privately held financial services firms. With its flexible approach to investing, SPC partners with founders, entrepreneurs, and operators to build businesses with enduring value. SPC targets companies in the business services, consumer and franchise services, healthcare services, and industrial technology sectors with $3 million to $15 million in EBITDA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005239/en/