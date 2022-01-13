MedMen's Tracy McCourt Appointed President of West Hollywood Cannabis Organization

MedMen Enterprises Inc. ("MedMen" or the "Company") MMEN MMNFF, a leading cannabis retailer with operations across the nation, today announced the appointment of Tracy McCourt, Chief Revenue Officer, to President of Emerald Village West Hollywood. Established in 2021, Emerald Village West Hollywood is the official marketing organization for licensed cannabis businesses in West Hollywood.
"It's an honor to lead an organization dedicated to promoting West Hollywood's vibrant cannabis industry," said McCourt. "Working together with a group of diverse cannabis retailers in the community, we're positioning WeHo as the capital of cannabis culture and curated experiences for tourists and locals alike."
Emerald Village offers an extensive and eclectic range of cannabis attractions, including culinary, wellness, entertainment, nightlife, art and personalized experiences. Visitors can plan their cannabis adventures through the Emerald Village website – emeraldvillageweho.com – which features the latest on cannabis events, businesses and attractions in the area.
Current member organizations of Emerald Village West Hollywood include Alternative Herbal Health Services (AHHS), The Artist Tree, CALMA, LA Patients and Caregivers Group (LAPCG), MedMen, and Zen Healing Collective.
ABOUT MEDMEN:
MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts, and Florida. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands MedMen Red and LuxLyte through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pickup. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier, and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.
