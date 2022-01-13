Yieldstreet Launches New Art Equity Fund Celebrating Artists of Harlem

Yieldstreet's Rebecca Fine Named Head of Art Finance To Lead Business Expansion

Yieldstreet, a leading digital alternative investment platform dedicated to providing access to exclusive private market opportunities, today announced the launch of its second art equity fund in the last two months.

Art Equity Fund II: Artists of Harlem will highlight 100 years of prominent artists from the Harlem Renaissance through the present day. The Harlem Renaissance, a multidisciplinary artistic movement celebrating African American art, music, literature, and theater in the 1920s and 1930s, was led by preeminent painters Jacob Lawrence and Norman Lewis. Decades later, Harlem continues to inspire the creative community, producing some of the most respected and highly sought-after artists such as Alice Neel, Faith Ringgold and Glenn Ligon. The Fund celebrates the continued renaissance of Black and female visual artists working in New York - two groups that have long been under-represented - and whose works are highly coveted by collectors, museums and major institutions.

Yieldstreet's inaugural art equity fund, which focused on Post War & Contemporary artworks by Jean-Michel Basquiat's circle of friends including George Condo, Keith Haring, and Kenny Sharf, has been one of Yieldstreet's most popular launches to-date. Yieldstreet seeks to continue to build on this momentum, with plans to launch more funds across different artistic focuses this year.

The move into art equity offerings has been led by Rebecca Fine who was recently named the Head of the Art Finance to oversee the company's art business expansion. Fine is a seasoned professional who most recently was General Counsel and co-founder of Athena Art Finance, a specialty art finance leader which was founded in 2015 and acquired by Yieldstreet in 2019. Rebecca also served as Chair of the Art Finance, Funds, and Fiduciaries Subcommittee of the Art Law Committee of the New York City Bar Association.

"There are many art enthusiasts who may have never had the opportunity to make art part of their investment portfolio. Historically, the art market has had high barriers to entry, typically requiring vast amounts of capital and deep art market industry knowledge," said Rebecca Fine. "I'm honored to help people interested in the art market to gain access as well as to share my passion for art with collectors and investors."

In addition to providing investment opportunities in art, Yieldstreet also plans to provide unique experiences for investors to engage with preeminent gallerists, curators, art historians and even artists in the funds, offering opportunities for investors to gain an insider's perspective on the artworks and the art market through private exhibitions and events.

To date, Yieldstreet x Athena have funded and offered over $400M worth of debt and equity investments on the Yieldstreet platform.

About Yieldstreet:

Yieldstreet is reimagining the way wealth is created by providing access to alternative investments previously reserved only for institutions and the ultra-wealthy. Yieldstreet's mission is to help millions of people generate income outside the traditional public markets. Its award-winning technology platform provides access to investment products across a range of asset classes such as Real Estate, Commercial, Consumer, Art, Marine, Legal Finance and Aviation. Since its founding in 2015, Yieldstreet has funded over $2.7 billion of investments and is committed to making financial products more inclusive by creating a modern investment portfolio. The company, headquartered in New York City with offices in Brazil, Greece and Malta, is backed by leading venture capital firms. Join the movement at www.yieldstreet.com.

