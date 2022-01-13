Artis Technologies is now Momnt

Artis Technologies, a company that powers real-time lending and payment solutions for businesses at the point of need, today announced its new name and brand, Momnt. Headquartered in Atlanta, the company formerly known as Artis launched its platform in 2020 in the Home Improvement industry and most recently announced its presence in Healthcare financing.

"We created our platform to provide a best-in-class, embedded lending and payments experience that allows for real-time access to the right financial products at the right time," said Barclay Keith, CEO of Momnt. "As we have grown, it's become clear that every interaction we have with consumers or businesses is about helping capture moments, be it in the home, the dental chair or wherever that consumer might be. Naturally, we saw this as something powerful and we're changing our name to Momnt to reflect our focus on capturing that moment for the consumers and businesses we work with."

In 2021, the company closed a $7 million series A funding round and announced its largest ever bank commitment to its platform. The company has since more than doubled its number of employees and extended operations into 38 states.

Momnt enables financial institutions to put excess capital to work by generating consumer loan assets with attractive risk-adjusted returns at point-of-need via merchants and merchant networks. These merchants become the "face of financing" to the consumer, offering loans originated by partner financial institutions at the moment when the consumer is making a purchasing decision. Its API-based platform uses alternative data sources, complex machine learning, and AI to present custom, real-time loan offers to individual borrowers at the point of making a purchase. This approach helps drive demand for the merchant; extends creative, well-structured financing to the consumer; and generates new revenue sources for participating financial institutions.

"After careful consideration, we believe that changing our company name to Momnt better resonates with our customers and more closely aligns with our company goals,'' said Chris Johnson, Chief Business Officer. "Our mission is to provide a seamless and optimal financing experience to all of our stakeholders; merchants, banks, and consumers at the moment of need."

The new branding concept is bold, bright, and friendly; designed to create that coveted first impression and make customers feel excited about their point-of-need lending options. As the company launches this new brand in 2022, it does so with plans to branch into new industries, create over 100 new jobs, grow its portfolio of lending partners, and invest in continuous product development.

If you're a business seeking to learn more about offering promotional financing or a bank looking to add consumer loans to your portfolio, visit momnt.com for more information. For career opportunities visit momnt.com/careers.

About Momnt

Momnt powers modern lending solutions that enable businesses to provide low-friction financing to their customers at the moment they need it - all funded by trusted lending partners. Its API-based platform leverages alternative data sources and ML/AI-informed decisioning to present real-time loan offers fit to each individual borrower, all done within the banking industry's current regulatory infrastructure. Visit momnt.com for more information and career opportunities or follow @getmomnt.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005265/en/