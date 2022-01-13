SmartAxiom Inc Receives Patent on Running Blockchain Distributed Ledgers on IoT Devices to Manage and Secure Them

SmartAxiom Inc announced today its receipt of U.S. patent number 11,032,293 for a ‘System and method for managing and securing a distributed ledger for a decentralized peer-to-peer network'. The patent covers SmartAxiom's innovation that enables the use of blockchains on devices in the Internet-of-Things (IoT). This intellectual property protection builds on another patent received earlier this year for a ‘System and Method for IoT Security' U.S. patent number 10,924,466.

Blockchains are effective in building trust but until now have proven to be too slow and power hungry to run on IoT devices. SmartAxiom's breakthrough, fast and light multi-chain technology can be used on low-cost IoT devices, which enables those devices to trust each other so they can work together as a team to defend themselves. A fundamental requirement to making a blockchain work is a method to synchronize, manage and secure the digital ledgers on the IoT devices, which is what this new patent covers. The security inherent with this Digital Ledger Technology (DLT) satisfies the requirements of a ‘Zero Trust' solution, while also improving latency, reliability, scalability and manageability. For many customers the SmartAxiom solution also significantly reduces cloud hosting and transaction costs.

Amit Biyani, SmartAxiom CEO and one of the patent's inventors, commented: "We are very excited that the U.S. Patent office has recognized our innovation with this patent. It covers the core blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) that makes our IoT management and secure communication solution so appealing to large companies that are managing supply chains, distribution logistics and Industrial IoT. With this technology, we can build the first true distributed IoT infrastructure that is blockchain-secured from endpoint-to-cloud. Additionally, it can track complete asset lifecycles, digital content or even the identity of people with non-fungible tokens (NFTs)."

About SmartAxiom Inc.

SmartAxiom's software manages and secures the Internet-of-Things (IoT) through patented, lite blockchain technology running among those devices at the edge of the Internet and enabling them to defend themselves. Our peer-to-peer distributed ledgers improve security, latency, reliability and manageability. We uniquely create the first true endpoint-to-cloud blockchain solution, while our IoT Smart Contracts manage NFTs and push intelligence to the edge. SmartAxiom technology is proving valuable in verticals such as shipment tracking and manufacturing lines. It interoperates with enterprise systems such as IBM Blockchain and Microsoft Azure and is proven on many ARM and Intel based microcontrollers such as those from Intel, NXP, Renesas, Marvell, and Broadcom.

