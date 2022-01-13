SmartAxiom Inc Receives Patent on Running Blockchain Distributed Ledgers on IoT Devices to Manage and Secure Them

SmartAxiom Inc announced today its receipt of U.S. patent number 11,032,293 for a ‘System and method for managing and securing a distributed ledger for a decentralized peer-to-peer network'. The patent covers SmartAxiom's innovation that enables the use of blockchains on devices in the Internet-of-Things (IoT). This intellectual property protection builds on another patent received earlier this year for a ‘System and Method for IoT Security' U.S. patent number 10,924,466.
Blockchains are effective in building trust but until now have proven to be too slow and power hungry to run on IoT devices. SmartAxiom's breakthrough, fast and light multi-chain technology can be used on low-cost IoT devices, which enables those devices to trust each other so they can work together as a team to defend themselves. A fundamental requirement to making a blockchain work is a method to synchronize, manage and secure the digital ledgers on the IoT devices, which is what this new patent covers. The security inherent with this Digital Ledger Technology (DLT) satisfies the requirements of a ‘Zero Trust' solution, while also improving latency, reliability, scalability and manageability. For many customers the SmartAxiom solution also significantly reduces cloud hosting and transaction costs.
Amit Biyani, SmartAxiom CEO and one of the patent's inventors, commented: "We are very excited that the U.S. Patent office has recognized our innovation with this patent. It covers the core blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) that makes our IoT management and secure communication solution so appealing to large companies that are managing supply chains, distribution logistics and Industrial IoT. With this technology, we can build the first true distributed IoT infrastructure that is blockchain-secured from endpoint-to-cloud. Additionally, it can track complete asset lifecycles, digital content or even the identity of people with non-fungible tokens (NFTs)."
About SmartAxiom Inc.
SmartAxiom's software manages and secures the Internet-of-Things (IoT) through patented, lite blockchain technology running among those devices at the edge of the Internet and enabling them to defend themselves. Our peer-to-peer distributed ledgers improve security, latency, reliability and manageability. We uniquely create the first true endpoint-to-cloud blockchain solution, while our IoT Smart Contracts manage NFTs and push intelligence to the edge. SmartAxiom technology is proving valuable in verticals such as shipment tracking and manufacturing lines. It interoperates with enterprise systems such as IBM Blockchain and Microsoft Azure and is proven on many ARM and Intel based microcontrollers such as those from Intel, NXP, Renesas, Marvell, and Broadcom.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005256/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.