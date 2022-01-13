Ivanti Wavelink Wins "Industrial IoT Innovation of the Year" Designation in 2022 IoT Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious Annual IoT Breakthrough Awards Program Recognizes Standout Internet-of-Things Companies and Products

Ivanti Wavelink, the supply chain business unit of Ivanti, today announced that it has been named the winner of the "Industrial IoT Innovation of the Year" category in the 6th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program. The awards program is conducted by IoT Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market today.

Ivanti Neurons for IIoT helps businesses better understand their critical components within the supply chain to allow customers to easily automate their existing workflows to achieve an increased level of productivity. The IIoT solution enables customers to get a 360-degree view of their IIoT equipment, facilitating simpler, faster decision-making with real-time data and deep analytics, as well as driving operational efficiency. Customers also benefit from the technology's real-time intelligence into the health of their IIoT equipment.

Additionally, Ivanti Neurons for IIoT offers customers the ability to create low-code and no-code applications to automate existing supply chain processes and ensures customers can maximize the value of their existing supply chain assets. The solution's simplified use of information collected provides greater efficiency in operational decision-making and allows customers to cross-connect applications with new systems - rapidly automating their warehouse processes and optimizing workflow operations.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our product innovation and forward momentum in the IIoT market. With the current supply chain disruptions hitting various industries, now more than ever, logistics and distribution centers require the technologies to maintain operational efficiency. We saw an opportunity to address the market where speed, accuracy and efficiency are all paramount, and provide a solution that can help make the right decisions at the right time," said Brandon Black, senior vice president and general manager, Ivanti Wavelink. "This award is further validation that we are helping to accelerate digital transformation initiatives and revolutionize supply chain operations. Our solution integrates seamlessly into existing customers that are using Ivanti Velocity and empowers their operations in various industries, from manufacturing to retail, to make more informed and accurate business decisions."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year's program attracted more than 3,850 nominations from companies all over the world. Winners from other categories included NVIDIA, Sonos, Verizon, Sony, and Amazon (Ring)!

"With today's modern warehouses and distribution centers featuring thousands of smart devices like sensors and cameras, robots and even smart conveyors, the connections between these devices can be complex," said James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough. "With these complexities also comes an increased threat landscape that continues to evolve, with disruptions in supply chain and critical infrastructure. These complexities and threats can be addressed by the ability of IIoT to proactively detect and auto-remediate vulnerabilities before they unravel – and Ivanti is delivering a ‘breakthrough' solution in this area. We are thrilled to award Ivanti with our ‘Industrial IoT Innovation of the Year' award in the 2022 IoT Breakthrough Awards program."

Please visit the Ivanti Neurons for IIOT product page to learn more.

About Ivanti Wavelink

Ivanti Wavelink software enables organizations to leverage modern mobile technology in the warehouse and across the supply chain to improve productivity, picking accuracy, and reduce risks without modifying backend IT systems. It's been deployed with 16,000+ customers on over 5 million devices. Ivanti Wavelink is part of Ivanti, which automates IT and Security Operations to discover, manage, secure and service cloud to edge. Ivanti is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah and has offices all over the world. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com/wavelink and follow @GoIvanti.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com.

