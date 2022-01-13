Seven Hills Realty Trust Raises Quarterly Dividend on Common Shares by 67% to $0.25 Per Share or $1.00 Per Share Per Year

Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN today announced it has raised its quarterly cash distribution on its common shares by $0.10 per share, or 67%, to $0.25 per share ($1.00 per share per year). The distribution declared today will be paid to SEVN's common shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 24, 2022 and distributed on or about February 17, 2022.
Seven Hills Realty Trust SEVN is a real estate finance company that originates and invests in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate. SEVN is managed by Tremont Realty Capital, an affiliate of The RMR Group RMR, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with over $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. For more information about SEVN, please visit www.sevnreit.com.
WARNING CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains statements that constitute forward looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other securities laws. These forward looking statements are based upon SEVN's present beliefs and expectations, but these statements and the implications of these statements are not guaranteed to occur and may not occur for various reasons, some of which are beyond SEVN's control. For example:
This press release states that SEVN's dividend rate will be $0.25 per common share ($1.00 per share per year). A possible implication of this statement is that SEVN will continuously pay quarterly dividends of $0.25 per share ($1.00 per share per year) in the future. The SEVN Board of Trustees considers many factors when determining whether to declare dividends, including SEVN's historical and projected income, Distributable Earnings, the then current and expected needs and availability of cash to pay SEVN's obligations and fund its investments, distributions which may be required to be paid by SEVN to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust and other factors deemed relevant by SEVN's Board of Trustees in its discretion. Accordingly, future dividends may be increased or decreased and there is no assurance as to the rate at which future dividends will be paid, and they could decline in amount or be suspended or discontinued.
The information contained in SEVN's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including under "Risk Factors" in SEVN's periodic reports or incorporated therein, identifies other important factors that could cause SEVN's actual results to differ materially from those stated in or implied by SEVN's forward looking statements. SEVN's filings with the SEC are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.
You should not place undue reliance upon forward looking statements.
Except as required by law, SEVN does not intend to update or change any forward looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
