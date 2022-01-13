Manifest Expands Nationally, Adds International Trip Destinations

Lifestyle and Travel Club Adds More Flexibility, Membership Enhancements

Manifest, the exclusive, lifestyle and travel club that provides custom-crafted getaways to unique destinations within the U.S. and abroad with the option of pairing trips with private plane service, announced today that the company will be expanding nationally, welcoming members from every corner of the country. With the expansion, Manifest will now be offering its entire collection of curated trips to members in all states – and will be expanding these trips to include international destinations such as the Caribbean and Mexico, with Central America and further abroad to be added in the future.

"Travel is beginning to return and people are ready to embark upon unique journeys and begin exploring the world again," said Jeff Potter, CEO of Manifest. "As we head into 2022, we see incredible potential for growth and are ready to bring both Manifest membership and our curated trips to every corner of the country."

Manifest is also adding more flexibility to membership, with the option of booking pre-curated trips directly through the website, or if members have specific needs, working with a travel specialist to customize their trip. In addition, while flying private remains a Manifest differentiator, allowing members to avoid the stress of long lines and the hassle of checking bags as well as offering less exposure to crowds and a better experience for travelers, Manifest will be adding a commercial air option for first-class and business class service in the coming months as well.

"We want to make both booking and experiencing travel as easy as possible for Manifest members and in some cases, private air travel is not the best option, so we plan to offer alternatives to ensure the ultimate flexibility when booking with us," said Potter.

The Manifest experience is seamless for members – from private car transportation to/from the airport both at home and in-destination to the ease of private air travel; from high-touch service on the ground to pre-planned activities that reflect the soul of the destination, in addition to plenty of free time to explore members' own interests. Examples of recently added trips include:

Explore Historic New England in Newport, Rhode Island – 5 days/4 nights with accommodations at The Cliffside Inn with activities including a private helicopter tour and a two-hour cruise aboard an America's Cup yacht.

Bourbon-friendly Weekend in Louisville, Kentucky – 3 days/2 nights with accommodations at The Brown Hotel with activities including themed progressive dinner with cocktail pairings and a full-day bourbon distillery tour.

Find Your Way to Paradise on the Beautiful Caribbean Island of Anguilla – 8 days/7 nights with accommodations at Belmond's Cap Juluca Resort with plenty of beach time as well as a day on the water exploring Prickly Pear Cays.

Manifest designs, curates and manages logistical components of planned activities for each experience, which range from three to seven days in length and range in price depending on the activity, location, and length of stay. A full list of Manifest experiences is available here.

In celebration of national expansion and for a limited time, Manifest is allowing anyone to join its community of travelers without paying annual dues. In addition, members can save 10% on their first trip with Manifest when they book by March 31, 2022, for travel by December 31, 2022. More information on Manifest membership is available here.

About Manifest

Based in Denver, Colorado, and founded by Jeff Potter, the former CEO of Frontier Airlines, Exclusive Resorts and Surf Air, Manifest is an exclusive, lifestyle and travel club that provides custom-crafted getaways to unique destinations in the U.S. and abroad with the option of pairing trips with private plane service. For more information, visit www.manifestescapes.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005164/en/