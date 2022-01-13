HomeServe Acquires Louisville Based United Plumbing Company

HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of service plans, repair, and installation services for the home, today announced the acquisition of United Plumbing Company (United Plumbing). Based in Goshen, Kentucky, a suburb of Louisville, the residential plumbing company has been providing top quality plumbing services in the area for several decades.

The relationship between United Plumbing and HomeServe is not a new one. United Plumbing has been a longstanding contractor in the HomeServe network for 14 years and has won numerous accolades and awards throughout the years, including the prestigious Diamond Award, awarded annually to HomeServe's top contractor.

United Plumbing is led by Christopher Montgomery, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and sole owner of the business since 2012. While Chris has been in the plumbing trade for almost three decades, the Montgomery family's legacy in the plumbing business can be traced back to the late 1930s when Sam Montgomery, Sr., Chris' grandfather, began his career as a plumber, eventually starting his own plumbing company in the mid-1940s, which he ran until his retirement in the mid-1980s. In 1984, Chris' father and brother, Sam Montgomery, Jr. and Sam Montgomery, III, respectively, started United Plumbing.

Chris Montgomery joined the family business in the mid-1990s, became an owner in 1999, and soon thereafter started the Company's service division, the precursor to United Plumbing's current business focus. Today, United Plumbing has nearly 40 employees and offers a variety of exterior and interior plumbing services including: leak detection, drain cleaning, septic system installation and service, hydrojetting, sewer service and repairs, water heaters, faucet and pipe leak repairs, and sump pumps.

"Cultural fit, quality of service and customer experience are the three most important attributes we evaluate when considering new acquisitions," commented Rob DiPietro, President, HomeServe Skilled Trades. "United Plumbing embodies those attributes at the highest level, and we're excited about the growth prospects and opportunities to come from this expansion of our partnership. We're also excited to enter the Louisville market, a key strategic market for HomeServe, and a city with a rich history and legendary traditions like the Kentucky Derby. With United Plumbing, we feel we have the right horse for the race."

Chris Montgomery, United's former owner and newly appointed General Manager, reflected on the acquisition: "Deciding to sell your business is never an easy decision. United Plumbing has been good to me, my family, and my extended family, which is my employees. I feel blessed. But I knew that if I wanted to take United to the next level, I wanted to have the right partner. HomeServe has been a tremendous partner and this decision is a testament to that relationship. I am excited for this next chapter as part of HomeServe."

Leading plumbing, HVAC and electrical companies interested in growing or transitioning their business, now or in the future, should visit www.HomeServeTransition.com to learn more. Business owners also can contact Rob DiPietro, President, HomeServe Skilled Trades LLC, at Rob.Dipietro@HomeServeUSA.com.

About HomeServe USA

HomeServe USA Corp. (HomeServe) is a customer-focused company that enables utilities and municipalities to educate, protect and advocate for their customers who are faced with home repair emergencies. Serving more than 4.8 million customers across the US and Canada and working through over 1,100 leading municipal and utility partners, HomeServe protects homeowners against the expense and inconvenience of plumbing, electrical, HVAC and other home repair emergencies.

Through its network of skilled locally based technicians, HomeServe makes a repair or install in a customer's home every 34 seconds. HomeServe is also a leading provider of residential Energy Efficiency Solutions. Over the past twelve months, HomeServe has installed almost $100 million dollars' worth of residential HVAC efficiency upgrades.

HomeServe has an exceptional customer satisfaction rating, is accredited with an A+ grade from the Better Business Bureau and is endorsed by the National League of Cities. For more information about HomeServe, a certified Great Place to Work and Stevie Awards winner for Sales and Service, please go to www.homeserve.com. Connect with HomeServe on Facebook and Twitter @HomeServeUSA and on LinkedIn @HomeServe-USA. For news and information follow on Twitter @HomeServeUSNews.

