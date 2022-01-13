NEO Exchange Expands Reach Into Media & Entertainment Industry With Public Listing of Amcomri Entertainment

The NEO Exchange is proud to announce the public listing of Amcomri Entertainment, Inc. ("Amcomri"), a global producer and distributor of movie, documentary, and television productions. With its production business based in Toronto, and the main distribution businesses based in the UK, Amcomri begins trading today under the symbol AMEN.

"We're delighted to be listing Amcomri as the first media and entertainment company on the NEO Exchange," remarked Robert Price, CEO of Amcomri, and former Managing Director and SVP of 20th Century Fox Home Media in the UK and Nordics. "We're excited about the opportunities our listing will bring as we set our sights on becoming a leading global video entertainment brand in film, TV, and documentary content. Amcomri is the natural home for independent producers. We are building our own production capability from our successful Toronto base while acquiring and managing extensive content libraries from independent production houses in the major markets. Combined with our international distribution network which now reaches almost all of the global video platforms, we're perfectly positioned to benefit from the rapid growth in video content consumption around the world."

With an existing content library of over 2,000 films, Amcomri specializes in bringing content to the best distribution channels, globally, along with its own funding and production capabilities. Investors can trade shares of AMEN through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

"Our third listing in as many days! To say that NEO is in growth mode is an understatement," commented Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. "Our corporate listings business is in overdrive, as more and more quality companies recognize the benefits and added value of NEO, a Tier 1 stock exchange fueling the innovation economy. We are excited to welcome Amcomri as our newest publicly listed company, and are eager to provide enhanced liquidity, greater investor awareness, and exceptional support throughout their capital markets journey."

The NEO Exchange is home to almost 200 unique listings, including some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies, and ETFs from Canada's largest ETF issuers. NEO facilitates close to 15% of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

About Amcomri Entertainment Inc.

As well as producing its own content from its Canadian base, Amcomri provides a global distribution capability for movie, documentary, and TV series producers. Exploiting a network of worldwide distribution channels from the UK distribution headquarters, Amcomri's companies deliver a premium, transparent, and trustworthy route to market. With decades of experience across all media markets, the Amcomri team is swiftly becoming the go-to team for independent producers seeking the widest possible audience for their productions. Arranging strong pre-sale partners in major markets, the teams can provide the assurance that lenders need in order to provide production finance. The Amcomri production team, based in Toronto, produced five feature films during 2021, all of which are distributed through the company's own global network.

Amcomri Entertainment Inc. includes; 101 Films, 101 Films International, Hollywood Classics International, Amcomri Productions, Appreciated Media Global, and the TV and documentary distribution business, Abacus Media Rights.

