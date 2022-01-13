Built In Recognizes Evolv for Three 2022 'Best Places to Work' Awards

Company recognized for Best Places to Work, Best Midsize Companies to Work For, and Best Paying Companies

Built In today announced that Evolv Technology EVLV was honored with three of its 2022 Best Places To Work Awards. In addition to being recognized as one of Built In's Best Places to Work, Evolv was named one of the Best Midsize Companies to Work For, and one of the Best Paying Companies. Built In's annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to enterprise corporations, and honors companies in the eight largest tech markets in the U.S.

At Evolv, we put people first, whether that's in the work we do protecting public spaces or supporting the development and well-being of our own employees." said Peter George, CEO of Evolv Technology. "Every one of the Evolv team - including our customers and partners - take our mission very seriously, to make the world a safer place for people to work, learn and play. These awards reflect the mission we hold dear and our values of being authentic, courageous and kind, while having a lot of fun together."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation, benefits and companywide programming. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI, and other people-first cultural offerings. A midsize company is one with 101-500 employees.

"It is my honor to extend congratulations to the 2022 Best Places to Work winners," said Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer, Built In. "This year saw a record number of entrants – and the past two years fundamentally changed what tech professionals want from work. These honorees have risen to the challenge, evolving to deliver employee experiences that provide the meaning and purpose today's tech professionals seek."

The award recognition follows a busy and successful 2021 for Evolv: the company expanded its roster of companies and venues with whom it partners to deliver secure and frictionless visitor experiences, such as the Tennessee Titans, Georgia Aquarium, Columbus Crew and the U.S. Open, became a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, and achieved the milestone of 100 million + people screened (second only to the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the U.S.). In 2022 the company is hiring for a number of key roles.

About Built In

Built In is creating the largest platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, more than three million of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, develop their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves 1,800 innovative companies of all sizes, ranging from startups to the Fortune 100. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them hire otherwise hard-to-reach tech professionals, locally nationally or remotely. www.builtin.com

About Built In's Best Places To Work

Built In's esteemed Best Places To Work Awards, now in its fourth year, honor companies across numerous categories: 100 Best Places to Work, 50 Best Small Places to Work, 100 Best Midsize Places to Work, 50 Companies with the Best Benefits and 50 Best Paying Companies, 100 Best Large Companies to Work For, and 50 Best Remote-First Places to Work.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology EVLV is the leader in weapons detection for security screening, securing the world's most iconic venues and companies. Its mission is enabling a better experience and better security for venues, creating a safer world to work, learn, and play by transforming physical security to make everywhere safer. It gives sports fans, theme park visitors, concertgoers, shoppers, employees, students, and others peace of mind so that they can gather without fear of violence. Its security screening has scanned more than 100 million people, second only to the Department of Homeland Security's Transportation Security Administration (TSA) in the United States, and its technology combines powerful, advanced sensors with proven artificial intelligence (AI), security ecosystem integrations, and comprehensive venue analytics to reliably detect threats 10 times faster than traditional metal detectors.

Evolv Technology, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights™, and Evolv Cortex AI™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

For more information, visit https://evolvtechnology.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking" statements and information, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events or our Company's performance and are not a guarantee of future performance. Actual outcomes may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including, without limitation, the risk factors set forth in our prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2021, and other documents filed with or furnished to the SEC. These statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

