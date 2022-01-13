Kareo's New Automated Patient Billing Feature Modernizes Patient Revenue Collection and Saves Time for Office Staff

Mid-size Billing Company in Massachusetts Is Using Latest Feature in Kareo Patient Collect to Make Tracking and Collecting of Outstanding Revenue Easier and Quicker
Kareo, the leading provider of cloud-based clinical and business management software solutions for independent healthcare practices and billing companies, announced that its client ABS Business Solutions Inc. (ABS), a mid-sized billing company in Falmouth, MA, is leveraging Kareo Automated Patient Billing to modernize its patient revenue collection process for its providers.
Within 30 days of implementing Kareo Automated Patient Billing, ABS collected more than $80,000 in outstanding revenue for its providers. Additionally, the ABS staff of 24 has saved a minimum of two hours per person, per week, by not having to manually enter reporting updates. Overall, ABS clients that are small practices find it beneficial to keep their patient balances at zero, and those that are larger providers that had substantial patient balances when they enrolled in the program are now thriving.
"Kareo Automated Patient Billing helps us collect payments quicker and gets providers paid faster," Brittany Lawler, Vice President and Office Manager for ABS, said. "Kareo's billing solution is the best tool we've used to facilitate the payment process for clients, and it continues to impress us with new ways to boost the provider experience. We've seen a huge jump in patients making payments sooner, using text and email, which is keeping outstanding balances down."
Kareo Automated Patient Billing delivers pre-programmed text, email, and mailed patient statements to ensure that providers communicate with their patients in the right way, at the right time. It helps optimize communication, and offers multiple payment options such as Apple Pay and GooglePay to ensure faster revenue realization. As the latest addition to the company's Patient Collect Solution, Automated Patient Billing recently became available to Kareo users and billing companies, with businesses of all sizes seeing positive results.
"Software as a Service automation continues to be a huge area of focus in enhancing our billing solution to remove repetitive tasks and offer our clients a smarter system that is personalized to each provider's needs," said d'Artagnan Osborne, General Manager for Kareo's payment solutions. "We will continue to expand our offerings for billing companies to grow their business with innovative solutions that reduce our clients' time chasing revenue."
Kareo currently provides billing services to more than 1,600 billing companies across the country. Kareo Patient Collect modernizes the billing process and delivers more revenue faster by simplifying patient payments. Leveraging this technology delivers an automated, consumer-centric, and unified solution for providers and billing companies.
About Kareo
Kareo is a cloud-based healthcare technology platform built to meet the unique needs of independent practices and billing companies in dozens of specialties. Today, Kareo helps over 85,000 providers in 50 states deliver outstanding patient care and run more efficient and profitable practices. The Kareo technology platform helps providers find more patients, manage patient care with a fully certified and easy-to-use EHR, and get paid quickly within a unified, easy-to-use solution. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including the 2021 Best in KLAS award for Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM Solutions, Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and a ranking at the top of Gartner's Leader Quadrant in the FrontRunners Software Analysis of EHR. Kareo's headquarters are in Irvine, CA. For more information, visit www.kareo.com.
