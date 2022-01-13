SFEP-backed SV Labs Acquires Diversified Manufacturing Corporation

San Francisco Equity Partners (SFEP) today announced the acquisition of Diversified Manufacturing Corporation (DMC) by its portfolio company SV Labs, a leading contract manufacturer of beauty and personal care products. SV Labs CEO Graham Orriss will lead the combined companies. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005182/en/

DMC is a full-service contract manufacturer that develops, formulates and manufactures beauty and personal care products for well-known consumer brands. The company owns more than 2,000 product formulas and delivers exceptional service to its growing customer base across the areas of R&D, manufacturing, quality assurance and packaging. DMC was founded in 1987 by Rishikesh Motilall and is located in Prescott, WI.

SV Labs plans to leverage DMC's cGMP and OTC certified production facility, as well as its strength in high-speed liquid filling, to expand its product offerings for both existing and new customers. The combined companies will operate over 325,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space across three facilities and continue to serve a diverse customer base of multi-national CPG companies, emerging brands, direct-to-consumer brands and leading national retailers.

"DMC has built an exceptionally strong production infrastructure, in particular with respect to liquid filling and OTC," said Graham Orriss, CEO of SV Labs. "We see a significant growth opportunity in combining SV Labs' existing capabilities with DMC's to expand our offerings, increase our capacity, and continue delivering excellent service and quality to our customers. The addition of a major facility in the Midwest will enable us to serve our customers' needs even faster and more efficiently than before."

David Mannix, Partner at SFEP, added, "SV Labs and DMC are highly complementary manufacturing platforms, each with a strong reputation for their capabilities in natural formulations. We look forward to supporting Graham and his management team as they continue to build SV Labs as the manufacturing partner of choice for leading emerging and established brands."

About SV Labs

SV Labs is a contract manufacturer of beauty and personal care products across multiple categories including effervescents, powders, hot pour and liquid filling. Since its founding decades ago, the company has been a leader in the clean beauty movement and has developed strong relationships with a diverse customer base ranging from emerging brands to multi-national CPG companies. SV Labs provides a host of turnkey services to its customers including concept creation, formula development, manufacturing, filling, quality assurance, labeling, packaging and fulfillment. The company has earned a reputation for its high levels of quality, innovation and responsiveness. For more information, please visit www.s-vlabs.com.

About San Francisco Equity Partners

San Francisco Equity Partners is a private equity firm exclusively focused on expansion-stage companies in the consumer sector. To each of its partner companies, SFEP serves as an extension of the management team and provides both extensive operating experience and a broad network of relationships across the consumer products landscape. For more information, please visit www.sfequitypartners.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005182/en/