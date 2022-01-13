Bitfury Group Appoints Former Intel Senior Director Chandra S. Katta Chief Technology Officer

Bitfury Group ("Bitfury" or the "Company"), the Bitcoin mining and crypto tech pioneer, today announced that Chandra S. Katta has been appointed Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Mr. Katta oversees Bitfury's technological innovation and integration across all domains of the Web 3 ecosystem, leading a team that develops proprietary chip technology, Bitcoin mining equipment, and other hardware and software infrastructure. Mr. Katta has served as a consultant to Bitfury since October 2021 and was previously a Senior Director at Intel Corporation, where he focused on energy efficient computing, CPU and GPU design.

Mr. Katta has over 25 years of experience in the semiconductor industry spanning technology research, engineering, strategy, new business initiatives, and management positions. He brings expertise in architecture, low power, custom silicon development, advanced process technology evaluation, and leadership in driving nascent concepts to high volume production. Mr. Katta joins Bitfury as the Company approaches its 10-year mark in chip design and rolls out its 8th generation, 5 nanometer Bitcoin mining ASICs, while scaling a portfolio of innovative blockchain businesses that grew out of the Company's heritage as an early Bitcoin leader.

Brian Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Bitfury, said, "We are excited to officially welcome Chandra to Bitfury as we look to grow our position as the only fully integrated Web 3 infrastructure company enabling the success of the crypto-economy. Chandra has had an impressive, decades-long career taking cutting-edge technologies from ideas to revenue generating products, and his deep semiconductor and broader technical expertise will be instrumental as we seek to extend Bitfury's market leadership in Bitcoin mining and beyond. We are delighted to have Chandra and his dexterity and leadership on our team."

Mr. Katta said, "Just as the cloud enabled Web 2, Bitfury is bringing together all areas of emerging technologies – from blockchain, artificial intelligence, machine learning and high-performance computing to renewable energy and immersion cooling – to build Web 3. As a first mover in the Bitcoin ecosystem, the Company has a firmly rooted culture of innovation where technologists can turn daring ideas into solutions for the future. I look forward to furthering this culture and leveraging my experience to help create the most efficient, effective technology for digital asset mining and other important applications."

While at Intel, Mr. Katta led a team in the emerging technologies innovation group that developed high performance energy efficient chips and other specialty products. For this work, in 2021 he earned Intel's Gordy Award in the "Excellence in Risk-Taking" category, a prestigious internal recognition. Mr. Katta received his Master's in Computer Engineering from the University of Louisiana.

About Bitfury Group

Bitfury Group is the world's leading technology company unlocking the full value chain of Bitcoin and other digital assets. Bitfury™ has built on its heritage as one of the earliest Bitcoin miners and developers of mining equipment to create solutions for the future – solutions such as the Crystal™ Blockchain advanced analytics platform, which helps law enforcement and private sector clients make crypto assets safer and more compliant; the LiquidStack immersion cooling business, which dramatically reduces data center energy usage and makes Bitcoin mining and high performance computing more environmentally sustainable; Axelera AI, which unlocks the potential of artificial intelligence with the world's most advanced AI technologies; and others. Our mission is to make the world more secure by innovating at every level of technology – hardware, security, and software – to put trust back into the equation. To learn more, visit www.bitfury.com.

