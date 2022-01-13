Scienaptic Fully Integrates With CU*Answers For Deploying AI-Powered Credit Decisions

Leading AI-powered credit decisioning platform provider, Scienaptic AI announced its full integration with CU*Answers. The seamless integration of Scienpatic's AI-powered decisioning will provide new opportunities for CU*Answers credit union partners looking to expand credit access for their members.
Founded in 1970, CU*Answers is a credit union-owned cooperative CUSO headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., providing services to over 180 credit unions in 23 states plus Washington, D.C., representing two million credit union members and over $24 billion in assets.
Recently, Northern Hills Federal Credit Union (NHFCU), which is integrated with the CU*Answers ecosystem, went live on Scienaptic's AI-enabled underwriting platform. CEO of NHFCU, Floyd Rummel III, said earlier that, "going live with Scienaptic's AI gives us the ability to provide instant and better credit decisions for every single member we serve. It is empowering our member-owners with more credit, enhancing their lives, and reinforcing our commitment towards the financial well-being of all members."
"We are tireless in our pursuit of making our technology more attainable to credit unions so we can together revolutionize the lending industry and serve members better," said Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic. "Our partnership with CU*Answers is a milestone that will allow us to help many more credit unions say ‘yes' to their members, strengthen their portfolios and lower risk."
About Scienaptic
Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes' to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005130/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.