Scienaptic Fully Integrates With CU*Answers For Deploying AI-Powered Credit Decisions

Leading AI-powered credit decisioning platform provider, Scienaptic AI announced its full integration with CU*Answers. The seamless integration of Scienpatic's AI-powered decisioning will provide new opportunities for CU*Answers credit union partners looking to expand credit access for their members.

Founded in 1970, CU*Answers is a credit union-owned cooperative CUSO headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., providing services to over 180 credit unions in 23 states plus Washington, D.C., representing two million credit union members and over $24 billion in assets.

Recently, Northern Hills Federal Credit Union (NHFCU), which is integrated with the CU*Answers ecosystem, went live on Scienaptic's AI-enabled underwriting platform. CEO of NHFCU, Floyd Rummel III, said earlier that, "going live with Scienaptic's AI gives us the ability to provide instant and better credit decisions for every single member we serve. It is empowering our member-owners with more credit, enhancing their lives, and reinforcing our commitment towards the financial well-being of all members."

"We are tireless in our pursuit of making our technology more attainable to credit unions so we can together revolutionize the lending industry and serve members better," said Pankaj Jain, President of Scienaptic. "Our partnership with CU*Answers is a milestone that will allow us to help many more credit unions say ‘yes' to their members, strengthen their portfolios and lower risk."

About Scienaptic

Scienaptic is on a mission to increase credit availability by transforming technology used in credit decisioning. Over 150 years of credit experience is embedded in Scienaptic's AI native credit decision platform. Our clients across banks, credit unions, fintech, and other lenders use the platform to constantly improve the quality of underwriting decisions. This enables them to say ‘yes' to borrowers more often and faster. The platform is used by lenders with assets exceeding $100 billion, enabling them to process over $22 billion in credit decisions, benefitting over two million credit union members and millions of borrowers across banks, auto and online lenders. For more information, visit http://www.scienaptic.ai.

