Reltio Appoints Steve Debenham as Chief Legal Officer

Technology Legal Veteran and Executive Hired as Key Member of Leadership Team

Reltio, the first cloud-native, software-as-a-service (SaaS) data platform that accelerates data value for businesses, today announced the appointment of Steve Debenham as its Chief Legal Officer, effective January 17. In this role, Debenham will lead the company's global legal organization, reporting to Chris Hylen, Reltio's Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Debenham has more than two decades of leadership experience as a senior legal executive in the technology industry, including with SaaS, cloud-based and connected data platforms.

Debenham brings a wealth of legal experience to his new role, including leadership of corporate and governance functions, strategic planning, and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to joining Reltio, Debenham was Vice President and General Counsel for Telenav, an in-car commerce, navigation and infotainment company, and also served as Vice President and General Counsel at Aerohive Networks, where he helped lead the company from its initial public offering (IPO) to its later sale to Extreme Networks. Debenham also held executive leadership roles at various other technology companies, including Silicor Materials, Asyst Technologies and Harris myCFO Inc. Debenham was previously a partner with a Bay Area law firm, where he practiced IP litigation. Debenham holds an A.B. degree in History from Stanford University and a J.D. degree from the University of California, Hastings College of the Law.

"We are excited to welcome Steve to Reltio, and to our executive leadership team, where his expertise working in key roles for technology companies including global high-growth companies in various stages of development, will be instrumental to our growth," said Hylen. "Steve's experience makes him ideally suited for this role, as we continue to deliver long-term value to our stakeholders."

"I am thrilled to be joining Reltio and to have the opportunity to work alongside Chris and the entire leadership team during this exciting period of transformation and growth. Reltio is a truly innovative, industry-leading organization with a fantastic team, and I am looking forward to helping execute on its long-term strategic plans," said Debenham.

