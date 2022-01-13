Lovell Minnick Partners Promotes Roumi Zlateva and Jason Klein to Principal

Lovell Minnick Partners ("Lovell Minnick" or "LMP"), a private equity firm focused on investments in financial services, financial technology and business services companies, today announced the promotions of Roumi Zlateva and Jason Klein to Principal. Ms. Zlateva and Mr. Klein both work on the firm's investment team and will continue to source and lead investments within the financial services and financial technology sectors.

Ms. Zlateva joined the New York office of Lovell Minnick Partners as a Vice President in August 2017 and has over 11 years of experience within the private markets. Since joining Lovell Minnick, Ms. Zlateva has successfully contributed to a variety of investments including Engage People, Worldwide Facilities, ATTOM Data Solutions, Charles Taylor and Billhighway. Prior to joining Lovell Minnick, Ms. Zlateva served as a Director in the Financial Institutions Group at UBS Securities and worked at Oak Hill Capital Partners and Morgan Stanley. Ms. Zlateva earned her Bachelor of Arts with High Honors in Mathematical Economics from Colgate University.

Mr. Klein joined the Philadelphia office of Lovell Minnick Partners as an Associate in July 2011 and re-joined the firm in February 2021 as a Vice President. He currently helps lead the firm's investments in UniversalCIS and Deep Pool Financial Solutions. Prior to his return to LMP, Mr. Klein was a Vice President on the financial services investment team at Pine Brook Partners. Throughout his 13-year career, Mr. Klein also held analyst roles at Kynikos Associates and Citigroup. Mr. Klein received his M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and holds a Bachelor of Science in Finance from the Schreyer Honors College at the Pennsylvania State University.

"Roumi and Jason are outstanding members of our team who have demonstrated their ability to navigate an incredibly robust dealmaking environment while continuing to deliver value-add for our investors, portfolio companies and the firm alike," said Steven Pierson, Managing Partner at Lovell Minnick Partners. "We are honored to recognize Roumi's and Jason's contributions to our firm, and we look forward to their continued growth in the years to come."

These promotions come off the heels of an exciting year for Lovell Minnick Partners, having deployed $280 million of capital in three companies and exited or partially exited four investments.

About Lovell Minnick Partners

Lovell Minnick Partners is a private equity firm focused on investments in financial services, financial technology and related business services. We partner with outstanding management teams to help grow their companies and build value for investors through a combination of driving growth initiatives, strategic activity and operational improvements. Since our inception in 1999, we have become a leader in our chosen space, raising $3.5 billion of committed capital from leading institutional investors.

We seek to invest in management-driven, growth-oriented companies that span the supply chains of investment products, insurance products, credit products and payments. Some of the areas in which we specialize include financial technology; payments; insurance brokerage and services; wealth and asset management; and related business services.

