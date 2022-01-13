fuboTV Acquires Exclusive Premier League Rights in Canada Beginning With 2022/2023 Season

fuboTV Inc. FUBO, the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that it will be the exclusive home to the Premier League, England's top soccer league, in the Canadian market for the next three seasons beginning in 2022/2023.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

fuboTV will exclusively carry all 380 Premier League matches each season and shoulder programming on its growing Canadian platform through the 2024/2025 season. All content will stream live on fuboTV and its linear channel, Fubo Sports Network.

fuboTV scores the Premier League deal for Canada just a few months after acquiring exclusive Italian Serie A and Coppa Italia rights in the market, fortifying the platform's position as the leading streaming service for top-tier soccer in the country. In addition to exclusive rights, fuboTV streams more than a dozen popular sports and entertainment channels including OneSoccer and Paramount Network, home to one of TV's hottest dramas, Yellowstone.

"The Premier League is considered to be the best soccer league in the world and has a huge fan base in Canada," said David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV. "This deal allows us to bring yet another top-notch property to fuboTV, further differentiating our content offering, and giving Canadians another reason to cut the cord for exciting, exclusive sports content."

"The Premier League is very happy to partner with fuboTV in Canada," said Paul Molnar, chief media officer, Premier League. "We know there are many passionate Premier League fans in Canada and we are very pleased that fuboTV views the Premier League as such an important part of its programming mix in this market. We look forward to working together to bring the excitement of the Premier League to both new and existing fans."

In addition to its soccer rights in Canada, fuboTV has exclusive streaming rights to the Qatar World Cup 2022 Qualifying matches of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in the United States.

About fuboTV

With a mission to provide the world's most thrilling sports-first live TV experience through the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. FUBO is focused on bringing to life its vision of a streaming platform that transcends the industry's current virtual MVPD model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, Spain and, through its acquisition of Molotov, in France.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. The company's cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, offers subscribers more than 100 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can interact with fuboTV's live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with fuboTV, in 2021.

About Premier League

The Premier League produces some of the most competitive and compelling football in the world. The League and its clubs use the power and popularity of the competition to inspire fans, communities and partners in the UK and across the world. The Premier League brings people together from all backgrounds. It is a competition for everyone, everywhere and is available to watch in 880 million homes in 190 countries.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements of fuboTV Inc. ("fuboTV") that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our market opportunity and business strategy and plans. The words "could," "will," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "approximate," "expect," "potential," "believe" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that fuboTV makes due to a number of important factors, including but not limited to risks related to our pursuit and engagement in acquisitions; our actual operating results may differ significantly from our guidance; risks related to the fuboTV's access to capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations and support its planned growth; the restrictions imposed by content providers on our distribution and marketing of our products and services; our reliance on third party platforms to operate certain aspects of our business; risks related to our technology, as well as cybersecurity and data privacy-related risks; our ability to achieve or maintain profitability; our revenue and gross profit are subject to seasonality; our operating results may fluctuate; our ability to attract and retain subscribers; we may not be able to license streaming content or other rights on acceptable terms; risks related to our ability to capitalize develop and market a sports wagering offering and the regulatory regime and related risks associated with such offering; risks related to the difficulty in measuring key metrics related to our business; risks related to the highly competitive nature of our industry; risks related to ongoing or future legal proceedings; and other risks, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Further risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements are discussed in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended September 30, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 10, 2021 and our other periodic filings with the SEC. We encourage you to read such risks in detail. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent fuboTV's views as of the date of this press release. fuboTV anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while it may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing fuboTV's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

