Generational Equity Advises Five Star Restoration & Construction in Its Sale to Kustom US

Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client Five Star Restoration & Construction, Inc. (Five Star) to Kustom US, Inc. (Kustom). The transaction closed on 12.31.21.

Founded in 1989, and located in Sacramento, California, Five Star began as a carpet cleaning service and has since grown into a full-service, emergency services provider for water, smoke and fire damage, as well as reconstruction for residential and commercial properties. Their legacy is built on an unparalleled work ethic and wide breadth of expertise, fueled by repeat business, referrals and long-standing relationships within the Sacramento and Solano County community.

Given the best-in-class leadership exhibited by owners, Brenda Gallion and Aaron Provencal, and the talent observed within the team behind them, all current staff will remain in place through the transition. As the newest division of Kustom, Five Star will leverage its strong local ties and existing momentum to amplify the national Kustom brand, and in turn, gain access to the full gamut of corporate resources—upward mobility, outstanding employee benefits and operational security.

Founded in 1968, and located in Longwood, Florida, Kustom is a nationally acclaimed and industry-leading property restoration firm that provides unparalleled services to local, regional and national clients. Kustom has demonstrated a deep understanding of operations to consistently exceed client expectations and continues to grow into one of the most adaptive, customer-focused property restoration companies in North America.

As part of their strategic long-term plan, Kustom is planning to continue a series of acquisitions and partnerships that will help them accelerate their brand recognition and customer reach in North America.

"Five Star brought a tremendous and infectious energy to every conversation leading up to this decision," states Andrew Zavodney, CEO of Kustom. "From the beginning, it's been apparent that Five Star and Kustom align not just in strategy and functional strengths, but also in company culture and the way we conduct business—which I argue is the most important aspect of a business integration of this magnitude."

"We couldn't have asked for a better partner than Kustom, and we know this is the right decision for the business and for the team we've built here," said Aaron Provencal. "With Kustom's corporate backing, we will not only be able to expand our footprint on the commercial side of the business, but also empower our team to learn new skills and broaden their knowledge base—a win-win for everyone."

"Five Star deserves to go to the next level," says Brenda Gallion, owner of Five Star. "And I'm confident Kustom will be the one to take us there. There are good things on the horizon for both parties, and we're eager to begin the next chapter in our story."

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, with support by Sr. Managing Director – Western Region, Lori Galloway, closed the transaction. Executive Managing Director, Tom Braun established the initial relationship with Five Star.

"This acquisition provides Kustom with a significant increase in their footprint in the California market," said Crisham.

