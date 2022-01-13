Algolia Search and Discovery Platform Optimizes Walgreens' Omnichannel Shopping

Algolia's API-first solution accelerates Walgreens' modernization of digital search and discovery experience within a single quarter
Algolia, the leading API Platform for Search & Discovery, today announced its selection by Walgreens, an integrated pharmacy, healthcare and retail leader serving millions of customers and patients every day, to improve the company's digital search experience for Walgreens customers. The new search functionality helps Walgreens shoppers find relevant items available locally, a benefit as more consumers can now buy online and pickup in-store in as little as 30 minutes. Algolia's API-first, easy-to-use technology was initially deployed through the Microsoft Azure cloud platform and launched for Walgreens within a single quarter, creating a fast time to value and return on investment.
Algolia's business tooling and dashboards provide Walgreens' business operations and merchandising teams with optimized search and discovery in order to drive conversions, cart sizes, new promotions, increase revenue and, ultimately, improve customer loyalty and the shopping experience.
"Walgreens' clear commitment to digital commerce transformation is second-to-none and has made them an ideal brand to work with," said Bernadette Nixon, Chief Executive Officer for Algolia. "Walgreens is the perfect example of how search and discovery is more than what happens on a retailer's site. With a faster, more relevant search, Walgreens is able to provide a seamless omnichannel experience that connects consumers with in-stock items nearby while leaning on one of its great strengths – the convenience of having a store in nearly every neighborhood."
"Working with Algolia enables us to deliver a frictionless experience for our digital shoppers," said Lindsay Mikos, senior director of omni channel strategy and programs for Walgreens. "From start to finish, the 16-week deployment and live production is providing real-time transparency for our shoppers for the items they are looking for. As buy online, pickup in store continues to trend upward for consumers, Algolia is helping Walgreens be even more agile with its eCommerce strategies and more responsive to customer demands."
A key aspect of the rapid implementation milestone married the strategic needs of Walgreens to technical improvements in a very quick timeframe ensuring a seamless transition from Walgreens' former system to Algolia as its search and discovery platform.
"Adding the necessary modern search and discovery features on top of Walgreens' previous platform may have taken up to 18 months," said Mikos. "That's more than a year of missed incremental revenue opportunities. With Algolia and its foundational API building blocks, Walgreens is able to benefit immediately, extending the Algolia APIs into Walgreens' custom front-end architecture, while still being able to prepare for more advanced capabilities in the future."
By choosing Algolia on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform, Walgreens has been able to take advantage of the many benefits of the Azure Marketplace including a reduced transaction and procurement process, on-demand scalability, high availability, and cybersecurity.
"Procuring technology has never been more complex. I am very excited that Microsoft Azure Marketplace could help connect Algolia with Walgreens and help simplify the process of finding, purchasing, and deploying Algolia's search technology," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager at Microsoft. "We hope that by streamlining discovery and purchase experience our customers, like Walgreens and Algolia, can focus their energy driving technology projects that lead to business growth versus spending extended cycles simply trying to find and purchase technology."
About Algolia
Algolia provides an API platform for dynamic experiences that enable organizations to predict intent and deliver results. Algolia achieves this with an API-first approach that allows developers and business teams to surface relevant content when wanted — satisfying the demand for instant gratification — and building and optimizing online experiences that enhance online engagement, increase conversion rates, and enrich lifetime value to generate profitable growth. More than 10,000 companies including Under Armour, Lacoste, Birchbox, Stripe, Slack, Medium, and Zendesk rely on Algolia to manage over 1.5 trillion search queries a year. Algolia is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York, Atlanta, Paris, London, and Bucharest. To learn more, visit www.algolia.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005025/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.