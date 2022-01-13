Wolters Kluwer starts the year with a 2022 BIG Innovation Award win for its CCH® Tagetik Predictive Intelligence global expert solution

Adding to a long list of innovation accolades, this cloud-based expert solution empowers finance leaders with data-driven insights that improve planning agility, accuracy, and transparency

Today, Wolters Kluwer announced that its cloud-based CCH® Tagetik Predictive Intelligence global expert solution has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This innovative expert solution uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to empower the office of the CFO with explainable predictions and actionable insights that help finance professionals go beyond basic planning and make data-driven decisions faster.

"We are honored that the Business Intelligence Group has recognized the CCH® Tagetik Predictive Intelligence solution with its prestigious award," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "We are at a now-or-never moment for business to empower day-to-day processes with disruptive and actionable innovation. This innovative predictive planning solution opens a new world of opportunity for finance departments by arming them with real-time insights into performance drivers."

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Wolters Kluwer as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

The CCH® Tagetik Predictive Intelligence global expert solution provides finance professionals in the office of the CFO with more agility, greater accuracy, and the tools they need to deliver trusted plans that boost financial performance for their business. This out-of-the-box predictive planning solution empowers teams with explainable predictions and actionable insights needed to make better decisions faster. Its embedded machine learning technology interconnects data across the organization to help illuminate key business drivers and to shine light on the best path forward.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2020 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,200 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005062/en/