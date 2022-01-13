Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Study and Forecast, 2021-2028 - Leading Players are Yara, Nutrien Ltd., Eurochem Group, CF Industries Holdings and Koch Fertilizer - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Urea, Methylene Urea, Ammonium Nitrate), By Application (Cereals & Grains, Oil Seeds & Pulses), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global nitrogenous fertilizer market size is estimated to reach USD 82.0 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2028. Growth can be attributed to the growing awareness about maintaining nutritional balance in soil among farmers. An increase in the global population has resulted in a rise in the annual crop yield, which has boosted the agriculture sector across the globe.
Key manufacturers are investing heavily in R&D activities to launch new products and broaden their product portfolios. Multinational companies are expanding their product reach to a broader customer base by establishing retail outlets at strategic locations across various countries to aid farming communities in the localities.
The Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth in the coming years owing to the presence of a large number of agrarian economies like India, China, Indonesia, and others in the region. India and China are expected to lead the market over the forecast period.
Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Report Highlights
- In 2020, urea merged as the dominant product segment by contributing around 47.0% of revenue share. This is attributed to its affordable cost compared to its other counterparts
- Ammonium sulfate was the second-largest product segment and is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.1% by 2028, owing to its high solubility and wide agricultural applications.
- The cereals and grains segment dominated the market in terms of both revenue and volume, due to the growing demand for food crops such as wheat, maize, rice, barley, and oats
- As of 2020, Asia Pacific was the largest regional market owing to the advancements in farming methods along with the presence of large agricultural lands in the region
- In January 2021, ICL group acquired Fertilaqua, a specialty plant nutrition company for USD 122 million. This initiative was aimed to increase the sales of organic fertilizers of ICL by utilizing a strong market presence and distribution capabilities
Companies Mentioned
- Waitaki Bio
- Sorfert
- Bunge Limited
- Nutrien Ltd.
- Yara
- Omnia Holdings Limited
- Sasol
- Aquasol Nutri.
- Triomfsa
- Rolfes Agri (Pty) Ltd.
- OCI Nitrogen
- ICL Fertilizers
- Eurochem Group
- CF Industries Holdings, Inc.
- Koch Fertilizer, LLC
- Hellagrolip
- Coromandel International
- Haifa Negev Technologies Ltd.
- Notore Chemical Industries Plc
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope
1.1 Market Segmentation & Scope
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Information Procurement
1.4 Information Analysis
1.5 Market Formulation & Data Visualization
1.6 Data Validation & Publishing
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1 Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Outlook
2.2 Nitrogenous Fertilizer Segmental Outlook
Chapter 3. Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market Variables, Trends & Scope
3.1 Market Lineage Outlook
3.1.1 Agrochemicals market outlook
3.1.2 global Nitrogenous fertilizer market outlook
3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping, 2017 - 2028
3.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
3.3.1 Raw Material Trends
3.3.2 Manufacturing/Technology Trends
3.3.3 Sales Channel Analysis
3.3.4 Vendor Selection Criteria/Consumer Buying Analysis
3.4 Regulatory & Policy Landscape
3.4.1 Standards & Compliances
3.5 Supply & Demand Scenario
3.6 Price Trend Analysis, 2017 - 2028
3.7 Market Dynamics
3.7.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis
3.7.1.1 Increasing Demand For Food Crops
3.7.1.2 Rising Awareness About Fertilizer Usage
3.7.2 Market Restraint Impact Analysis
3.7.2.1 Threat Of Substitutes Due To Environmental Hazards
3.7.3 Industry Challenges
3.8 Industry Analysis Tools
3.8.1 Porter's analysis
3.8.2 Macro Economic Analysis
Chapter 4. Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis
4.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
4.2 Market Size, Forecasts, And Trend Analysis, 2017 - 2028
4.2.1 Urea
4.2.2 Methylene Urea
4.2.3 Ammonium Nitrate
4.2.4 Ammonium Sulfate
4.2.5 Ammonia
4.2.6 Calcium Ammonium Nitrate
4.2.7 Others
Chapter 5. Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
5.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
5.2 Market Size, Forecasts, And Trend Analysis, 2017 - 2028
5.2.1 Cereals & Grains
5.2.2 Oil seeds & Pulses
5.2.3 Fruits & Vegetables
5.2.4 Others
Chapter 6. Nitrification And Urease Inhibitors
6.1 Application Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
6.2 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
6.3 Market Size, Forecasts, And Trend Analysis, 2017 - 2028
6.3.1 Nitrification Inhibitors
6.3.2 Urease Inhibitors
Chapter 7. Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis
7.1 Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028
7.2 Market Size, Forecasts, And Trend Analysis, 2017 - 2028
7.2.1 North America
7.2.2 Europe
7.2.3 Asia Pacific
7.2.4 Central & South America
7.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Chapter 8. Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market: Competitive Landscape
8.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants
8.2 Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging Players)
8.3 Vendor Landscape
8.3.2 List of Key Distributors and channel partners
8.4 Key Company Market Positioning Analysis, 2020
8.5 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis
Chapter 9. Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market: Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6gdb9a
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005551/en/
