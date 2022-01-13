Global Board Games Markets, 2021-2025 - Rapid Improvements in Content and Gameplay & Growing Support through Crowdfunding Platforms - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Board Games Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The board games market is poised to grow by $2.56 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 7.30%.

This study identifies the rising popularity of strategy-based games as one of the prime reasons driving the board games market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by rapid improvements in content and gameplay and growing support through crowdfunding platforms.

The report on the board games market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The board games market analysis includes product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading board games market vendors that include Asmodee Holding, Atlas Games, Clementoni Spa, CMON Ltd., Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG, Hasbro Inc., Mattel Inc., PD-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG, Ravensburger Group, and The Goliath Games LLC.

Also, the board games market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Tabletop - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Card and dice - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Role-playing- Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution Channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Asmodee Holding

Atlas Games

Clementoni Spa

CMON Ltd.

Franckh-Kosmos Verlags-GmbH & Co. KG

Hasbro Inc.

Mattel Inc.

PD-Verlag GmbH & Co. KG

Ravensburger Group

The Goliath Games LLC

