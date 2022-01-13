Global Video Streaming Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Akamai Technologies, Alphabet and Brightcove Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Video Streaming Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the video streaming market and it is poised to grow by $186.82 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 18.41% during the forecast period.

The report on the video streaming market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing penetration of smartphones and internet users and increase in live-streamed content.

The video streaming market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the improved connectivity and technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the video streaming market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

Akamai Technologies Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

Amazon.com Inc.

Apple Inc.

Brightcove Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

Kaltura Inc.

Qumu Corp.

Wowza Media Systems LLC

The report on video streaming market covers the following areas:

Video streaming market sizing

Video streaming market forecast

Video streaming market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Live - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-linear - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c9kfjl

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005529/en/