Global TV and Movie Merchandise Markets, 2021-2025 - Market is Poised to Grow by $79.07 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global TV and Movie Merchandise Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The TV and movie merchandise market is poised to grow by $79.07 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.77%.

This study identifies the success of TV shows and movies as one of the prime reasons driving the TV and movie merchandise market growth during the next few years.

The market is driven by the growth of e-commerce platforms and increase in the number of mobile applications.

The report on the TV and movie merchandise market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The TV and movie merchandise market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading TV and movie merchandise market vendors that include 41 Entertainment LLC, Aardman Animations Ltd., Amazon.com Inc., Charter Communications Inc., Comcast Corp., CPLG Ltd., Indieflix Inc., Sony Corp., The Walt Disney Co., and Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

Also, the TV and movie merchandise market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Apparel - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Toys - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Video games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

41 Entertainment LLC

Aardman Animations Ltd.

Amazon.com Inc.

Charter Communications Inc.

Comcast Corp.

CPLG Ltd.

Indieflix Inc.

Sony Corp.

The Walt Disney Co.

Wrestling Entertainment Inc.

