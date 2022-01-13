ñol

Global Wetsuits Market (2021 to 2031) - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Business Wire
January 13, 2022 7:41 AM | 2 min read

The "Wetsuits - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report on the wetsuit market offers global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031.

The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Segmentation

The global wetsuit market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

Product Type

  • Full Sleeves
  • Short Sleeves
  • Consumer Orientation
  • Men
  • Women
  • Unisex

Price Range

  • Under US$ 100
  • US$ 100-US$ 200
  • US$ 200 & Above

Application

  • Surfing
  • Underwater Diving
  • Sailing
  • River Rafting
  • Others

Sales Channel

  • Wholesalers/ Distributors
  • Hypermarket/ Supermarkets
  • Specialty Stores
  • Water-Sporting Accessories Stores
  • Online Retailers
  • Others

Region

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • South Asia
  • East Asia
  • Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

Companies Mentioned

  • O'Neil Inc.
  • Quicksilver Inc.
  • Billabong International Limited
  • Aqua lung
  • Gullewa Limited
  • Shieco Group Co. Ltd.
  • Xcel
  • Patagonia, Inc.
  • Vissla
  • Rip Curl
  • Sisstrevolution
  • Speedo
  • BARE Sports
  • Decathlon S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4v0xd3

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases

