Global Wetsuits Market (2021 to 2031) - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Wetsuits - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the wetsuit market offers global industry analysis for 2016-2020 and opportunity assessment for 2021-2031.
The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.
Market Segmentation
The global wetsuit market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.
Product Type
- Full Sleeves
- Short Sleeves
- Consumer Orientation
- Men
- Women
- Unisex
Price Range
- Under US$ 100
- US$ 100-US$ 200
- US$ 200 & Above
Application
- Surfing
- Underwater Diving
- Sailing
- River Rafting
- Others
Sales Channel
- Wholesalers/ Distributors
- Hypermarket/ Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Water-Sporting Accessories Stores
- Online Retailers
- Others
Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- O'Neil Inc.
- Quicksilver Inc.
- Billabong International Limited
- Aqua lung
- Gullewa Limited
- Shieco Group Co. Ltd.
- Xcel
- Patagonia, Inc.
- Vissla
- Rip Curl
- Sisstrevolution
- Speedo
- BARE Sports
- Decathlon S.A.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4v0xd3
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005548/en/
