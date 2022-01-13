Global Vitrectomy Devices Market Outlook 2021-2028 - Vitrectomy Machines to Account for the Largest Share and Witness the Highest CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Vitrectomy Devices Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vitrectomy devices market is projected to reach US$ 2,003.24 million by 2028 from US$ 1,290.19 million in 2021; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.
Factors such as significant increase in elderly population, and significant advancements in vitreoretinal surgery devices are boosting the market growth. However, complications associated with vitrectomy hamper the market growth.
Market Segmentation Insights
The vitrectomy devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, patient type, surgery approach, end-user, and distribution channel.
Based on product, the market is segmented into vitrectomy accessories, vitrectomy machines, microscopic illumination equipment, and surgical instruments. The vitrectomy machines segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. It is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.
The vitrectomy devices market, by application, is segmented into diabetic retinopathy, retinal detachment, epiretinal membrane, macular hole, and others. The diabetic retinopathy segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. The market for retinal detachment segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
The vitrectomy devices market, by patient type, is segmented into adult, pediatrics, and geriatric. The geriatrics segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. It is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.
The vitrectomy devices market, by surgery approach, is bifurcated into posterior/pars plana vitrectomy and anterior vitrectomy. The posterior/pars plana vitrectomy segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. It is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.
The market, by end-user, is segmented into hospitals, ophthalmology clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). The hospitals segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. The market for Ophthalmic clinics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.
The vitrectomy devices market, by distribution channel, is segmented into direct tenders, third party distributors, and retail sales. The retail sales segment is estimated to hold the largest share of the market in 2021. It is further expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021-2028.
Companies Profiled
- D.O.R.C Dutch Opthalmic Research Center (International) B.V
- HOYA Corporation
- NIDEK Co. Ltd.
- Danaher
- Carl Zeiss Meditec
- Alcon Inc.
- IRIDEX Corporation
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- GEUDER AG
- Topcon Corporation
- Optos
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/og53eo
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005517/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
