Global Edible Insects Market Report 2022-2026: Low Cost of Insect Rearing, High Nutritional Value and Growing Food Shortage to Drive Growth - Market to Grow by $3.13 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Edible Insects Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The edible insects market is poised to grow by $3.13 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 29.55%

This study identifies the low cost of insect rearing as one of the prime reasons driving the edible insects market growth during the next few years. The market is driven by growing food shortage across the globe and high nutritional value derived from Insects.

The report on the edible insects market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The edible insects market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading edible insects market vendors that include Darling Ingredients Inc., Deli Bugs Ltd., Enterra Corp., ENTOBEL HOLDING PTE. LTD., Entomo Farms, Global Bugs Asia Co. Ltd., Innovafeed, Insect Technology Group Holdings UK Ltd., Kreca Ento-Food BV, and Ynsect SAS.

Also, the edible insects market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

