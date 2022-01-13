Vonco Acquires Flex-Pak, Specialty Provider of DuPont™ Tyvek®, Expanding its Contract Manufacturing Capabilities and Services for Healthcare and Consumer Markets

Vonco Products LLC, an industry-leading risk-free turnkey contract manufacturer of medical devices and fluid bags, biohazard and specimen transport, infection protection and PPEs, and clean room assembly, packaging, sterilization management, and distribution, is excited to announce the acquisition of Flex-Pak Packaging Products, Inc.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005229/en/

Vonco Products is an industry-leading risk-free turnkey contract manufacturer of medical devices and fluid bags, biohazard and specimen transport, infection protection and PPEs, and clean room assembly, packaging, sterilization management, and distribution. (Photo: Business Wire)

Based out of Batavia, IL, Flex-Pak provides world-class flexible barrier packaging and sterile barrier DuPont™ Tyvek® pouches for leading consumer and healthcare organizations.

"Vonco is on a mission to create more value for healthcare devices and consumer products while reducing risk for our customers," said Keith Smith, CEO of Vonco. "This acquisition puts Vonco in a very unique space of providing risk-free turnkey contract manufacturing of devices, packaging, and sterilization management, streamlining the supply chain for our customers."

Flex-Pak has a long history of creating value and reducing risk by providing healthcare and consumer customers with specialty, flexible barrier packaging and medical grade sterile barrier DuPont™ Tyvek® solutions. With Vonco's recent acquisition of McFarlane Medical's assembly solutions, and now Flex-Pak's expertise, clients can expect even greater value in terms of support and service, with the added benefit of increased capabilities, expanded offerings, and access to the brightest minds in the industry.

"At Flex-Pak, we've always placed great value on coupling innovation with excellent customer service," said William Reimann, president, of Flex-Pak. "We're excited to select an innovative company like Vonco to add our barrier solutions and DuPont™ Tyvek® pouches to their impressive line of contract manufacturing services."

"We're delighted to broaden our risk-free turnkey contract manufacturing capabilities," said Smith. "For example, many flexible pouches used in healthcare are made with medical grade DuPont™ Tyvek®. This acquisition supports our mission statement that we care more, by making it possible for Vonco to provide the highest-level of barrier, and sterile barrier protection for our customers."

Anyone interested in learning more about the Flex-Pak acquisition should visit http://www.vonco.com/flex-pak.

Tyvek and the DuPont Oval Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of affiliates of DuPont de Nemours Inc.

About Vonco

Vonco (www.vonco.com) is a risk-free turnkey contract manufacturer of liquid-tight medical fluid devices and health and hygiene spouted stand up pouches. We provide fast custom design for the ‘craziest' of liquid tight bags with unique shapes, fitment insertions and assembly of unsupported or laminated films, and now sterile barrier DuPont™ Tyvek® pouches. With more than 60 years of experience, we have the flexibility to design and develop your bags in a fraction of the time to increase speed-to-market, lower costs and improve returns on investment.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005229/en/