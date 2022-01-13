The AZEK® Company Inc. Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call on February 3, 2022

The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK ("AZEK" or the "Company"), the industry-leading manufacturer of beautiful, low-maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK Trim®, and StruXure pergolas, today announced that it will release its fiscal first quarter 2022 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3, 2022. That same day, the Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 9:00 a.m. (CT).
To access the live conference call, please register for the call in advance by visiting https://conferencingportals.com/event/kqzNUoaC. Registration will also be available during the call. After registering, a confirmation e-mail will be sent including dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. To ensure you are connected for the full call please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call.
Interested investors and other parties can also listen to a webcast of the live conference call by logging onto the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.azekco.com/events-and-presentations/.
For those unable to listen to the live conference call, a replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through the archived webcast on the AZEK website or by dialing (800) 770- 2030 or (647) 362- 9199. The conference ID for the replay is 63923. The replay will be available until 10:59 p.m. (CT) on February 17, 2022.
The AZEK® Company
The AZEK Company Inc. AZEK is the industry-leading designer and manufacturer of beautiful, low maintenance and environmentally sustainable outdoor living products, including TimberTech® decking, Versatex® and AZEK Trim®, and StruXure pergolas. Consistently recognized as the market leader in innovation, quality and aesthetics, products across AZEK's portfolio are made from up to 100% recycled material and primarily replace wood on the outside of homes, providing a long-lasting, eco-friendly and stylish solution to consumers. Leveraging the talents of its approximately 2,000 employees and the strength of relationships across its value chain, The AZEK Company is committed to accelerating the use of recycled material in the manufacturing of its innovative products, keeping millions of pounds of waste out of landfills each year, and revolutionizing the industry to create a more sustainable future. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company operates manufacturing facilities in Ohio, Pennsylvania and Minnesota, and recently announced a new facility will open in Boise, Idaho.
For additional information, please visit azekco.com.
