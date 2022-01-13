AstraZeneca Aims to Redefine Liver, Biliary Tract and Prostate Cancer Treatment With Practice-Changing IMFINZI® (durvalumab) and LYNPARZA® (olaparib) Data at ASCO GI and GU

IMFINZI combinations show meaningful overall survival in liver and biliary tract cancers

LYNPARZA combined with abiraterone will demonstrate clinical benefit regardless of biomarker status in metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer

AstraZeneca will present new data in liver, biliary tract and prostate cancers illustrating its ambition to revolutionize cancer care at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI) and the 2022 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU).

A total of 35 abstracts from AstraZeneca will be featured across the two meetings. There will be two oral presentations at ASCO GI taking place January 20 - 22, and an additional two oral presentations at ASCO GU taking place February 17 - 19.

Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, said: "There is an urgent need for new effective treatment options to delay disease recurrence and improve survival for patients with advanced liver, biliary tract and prostate cancers. Our data for IMFINZI and LYNPARZA at these two meetings will illustrate how AstraZeneca is extending the benefits of our medicines into new areas where progress for patients has been limited."

Cristian Massacesi, Chief Medical Officer and Oncology Chief Development Officer, AstraZeneca, said: "Our data will demonstrate the potential of our medicines to transform patient outcomes in liver, biliary tract and prostate cancers. Results from HIMALAYA and TOPAZ-1 will underscore our commitment to improving long-term survival for patients with liver and biliary tract cancers, and data from PROpel will raise the bar in treating 1st-line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer."

Aiming to transform treatment of liver and biliary tract cancers with immunotherapy combinations at ASCO GI

A late-breaking presentation will feature results from the HIMALAYA Phase III trial showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit with a single priming dose of tremelimumab added to IMFINZI® (durvalumab) in 1st-line unresectable liver cancer.

This trial used a novel dose and schedule called the STRIDE (Single Tremelimumab Regular Interval Durvalumab) regimen. HIMALAYA is the first Phase III trial to show that a dual immunotherapy regimen has improved OS in this setting.

A second late-breaking presentation will highlight results from the TOPAZ-1 Phase III trial for IMFINZI plus chemotherapy in advanced biliary tract cancer, which was unblinded early at an interim analysis in October 2021 due to clear evidence of efficacy.

The combination demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful OS benefit versus chemotherapy alone in 1st-line advanced biliary tract cancer, making it the first immunotherapy combination to demonstrate superior clinical outcomes over standard of care in a global, randomized trial in this setting.

Also at the meeting, the first data from IMFINZI plus bevacizumab in the Study 22 Phase II trial will provide the efficacy and safety profile of this combination in unresectable liver cancer. This regimen is being tested in the EMERALD-1 Phase III trial of transarterial chemoembolization in combination with IMFINZI alone and with bevacizumab in patients with locoregional liver cancer, as well as in the EMERALD-2 Phase III trial with liver cancer patients who are at high risk of recurrence after curative hepatic resection or ablation.

Challenging the status quo in prostate cancer with an industry-leading PARP inhibitor at ASCO GU

A late-breaking presentation will showcase the results from the PROpel Phase III trial of LYNPARZA® (olaparib) plus abiraterone, which showed the combination significantly delayed disease progression in 1st-line metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) regardless of biomarker status. LYNPARZA is the first PARP inhibitor to demonstrate clinical benefit in combination with a new hormonal agent in this setting.

Additionally, an oral presentation will feature the results of the BAYOU Phase II trial evaluating the combination of LYNPARZA and IMFINZI in unresectable, Stage IV bladder cancer. Data will show comparable efficacy of IMFINZI monotherapy to that of other immune checkpoint monotherapy data in similar trial populations and will suggest additional research into a potential role for PARP inhibition in subsets of patients with specific gene mutations.

Harnessing the potential of antibody drug conjugates across HER2-targetable cancers

At ASCO GI, data will include an encore presentation of the OS results of the DESTINY-Gastric01 Phase II trial of ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) in HER2-positive metastatic gastric and gastro-esophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GEJA), and initial results from the DESTINY-Gastric03 Phase Ib/II trial in HER2-positive gastric cancer and GEJA.

In January 2021, ENHERTU became the first HER2-directed medicine approved for patients with gastric cancer in a decade.

Additional ENHERTU data at ASCO GI will include encore results from the DESTINY-CRC01 Phase II trial showing clinically meaningful activity in HER2-positive unresectable and/or metastatic colorectal cancer. The overall safety and tolerability profile of ENHERTU in DESTINY-CRC01 was consistent with that seen in previously reported ENHERTU trials. There are currently no medicines approved to specifically treat HER2-positive colorectal cancer.

At ASCO GU, results will be shared from the primary analysis of a Phase Ib trial of ENHERTU in combination with nivolumab in HER2-expressing bladder cancer.

Collaboration in the scientific community is critical to improving outcomes for patients. AstraZeneca is collaborating with Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside the US and Canada) to develop and commercialize LYNPARZA, and with Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited to develop and commercialize ENHERTU.

Key AstraZeneca presentations during ASCO GI 2022

Lead author Abstract title Presentation details Immuno-Oncology Alfa-Abou, GK Phase 3 randomized, open-label, multicenter study of tremelimumab (T) and durvalumab (D) as first-line therapy in patients (pts) with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC): HIMALAYA. Abstract Presentation 3 Oral Abstract Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract 21 January 2022 17:07 – 17:17 ET 22:07 – 22:17 GMT Oh, D-Y A phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study of durvalumab in combination with gemcitabine plus cisplatin (GemCis) in patients (pts) with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC): TOPAZ-1. Abstract Presentation 2 Oral Abstract Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract 21 January 2022 16:45 – 16:55 ET 21:45 – 22:55 GMT Wang, L A phase 3 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, global study of durvalumab with and after chemoradiotherapy in patients with locally advanced, unresectable esophageal squamous cell carcinoma: KUNLUN. Trials in Progress Poster Session A: Cancers of the Esophagus and Stomach and Other GI Cancers Antibody drug conjugates Yamaguchi, K Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd; DS-8201) in patients with HER2–positive advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma: Final overall survival (OS) results from a randomized, multicenter, open-label, phase 2 study (DESTINY-Gastric01). Rapid Abstract Session A: Cancers of the Esophagus and Stomach Janjigian, YY Dose-escalation and dose-expansion study of trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) monotherapy and combinations in patients (pts) with advanced/metastatic HER2+ gastric cancer (GC)/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GEJA): DESTINY-Gastric03. Poster Session A: Cancers of the Esophagus and Stomach and Other GI Cancers Meric-Bernstam, F A phase 2, multicenter, open-label study evaluating trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) for the treatment of select human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-expressing solid tumors (DESTINY-PanTumor02). Trials in Progress Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract Yoshino, T Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd; DS-8201) in patients (pts) with HER2-expressing metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): Final results from a phase 2, multicenter, open-label study (DESTINY-CRC01). Rapid Abstract Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus Raghav, KPS Trastuzumab deruxtecan in patients with HER2-overexpressing locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC): A randomized, multicenter, phase 2 study (DESTINY-CRC02). Trials in Progress Poster Session C: Cancers of the Colon, Rectum, and Anus

Key AstraZeneca presentations during ASCO GU 2022

Lead author Abstract title Presentation details Immuno-Oncology Rosenberg, JE BAYOU: A phase II, randomized, multicenter, double-blind, study of durvalumab (D) in combination with olaparib (O) for the first-line treatment of platinum-ineligible patients with unresectable, stage IV urothelial carcinoma (UC). Oral Abstract Session B: Urothelial Carcinoma 18 February 2022 17:42 – 17:52 ET 22:42 – 22:52 GMT Powles, T A phase 3, randomized, open-label, multicenter, global study of the efficacy and safety of durvalumab (D) + tremelimumab (T) + enfortumab vedotin (EV) or D + EV for neoadjuvant treatment in cisplatin-ineligible muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) (VOLGA). Trials in Progress Poster Session B: Urothelial Carcinoma DNA Damage Response Saad, F PROpel: Phase III trial of olaparib (ola) and abiraterone (abi) versus placebo (pbo) and abi as first-line (1L) therapy for patients (pts) with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). Oral Abstract Session A: Prostate Cancer 17 February 2022 16:00 – 16:10 ET 21:00 – 21:10 GMT

SELECT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR IMFINZI® (durvalumab)

Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue, including the following: immune-mediated pneumonitis, immune-mediated colitis, immune-mediated hepatitis, immune-mediated endocrinopathies, immune-mediated dermatologic adverse reactions, immune-mediated nephritis and renal dysfunction, and solid organ transplant rejection. IMFINZI can cause severe or life-threatening infusion-related reactions. Fatal and other serious complications can occur in patients who receive allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) before or after being treated with a PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibody.

Advise women not to become pregnant or breastfeed during treatment with IMFINZI and for at least 3 months after the last dose.

In the PACIFIC trial, the most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (7%) and pneumonia (6%). In the CASPIAN trial, the most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 1% of patients were febrile neutropenia (4.5%), pneumonia (2.3%), anemia (1.9%), pancytopenia (1.5%), pneumonitis (1.1%) and COPD (1.1%).

Most common adverse reactions (≥20% of patients with unresectable, Stage III NSCLC) were cough, fatigue, pneumonitis/radiation pneumonitis, upper respiratory tract infections, dyspnea, and rash. Most common adverse reactions (≥20% of patients with extensive-stage SCLC) were, nausea, fatigue/asthenia, alopecia.

The safety and effectiveness of IMFINZI have not been established in pediatric patients.

Please see complete Prescribing Information, including Patient Information

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki)

Indications

ENHERTU is a HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2-based regimens in the metastatic setting.



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

Locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen.

WARNING: INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE and EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY Interstitial lung disease (ILD) and pneumonitis, including fatal cases, have been reported with ENHERTU. Monitor for and promptly investigate signs and symptoms including cough, dyspnea, fever, and other new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in all patients with Grade 2 or higher ILD/pneumonitis. Advise patients of the risk and to immediately report symptoms.

Exposure to ENHERTU during pregnancy can cause embryo-fetal harm. Advise patients of these risks and the need for effective contraception.

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

Interstitial Lung Disease / Pneumonitis

Severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD), including pneumonitis, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. Advise patients to immediately report cough, dyspnea, fever, and/or any new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of ILD. Promptly investigate evidence of ILD. Evaluate patients with suspected ILD by radiographic imaging. Consider consultation with a pulmonologist. For asymptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 1), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 0, then if resolved in ≤28 days from date of onset, maintain dose. If resolved in >28 days from date of onset, reduce dose one level. Consider corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥0.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Promptly initiate systemic corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥1 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent) and continue for at least 14 days followed by gradual taper for at least 4 weeks.

Metastatic Breast Cancer

In clinical studies, of the 234 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 9% of patients. Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 2.6% of patients treated with ENHERTU. Median time to first onset was 4.1 months (range: 1.2 to 8.3).

Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer

In DESTINY-Gastric01, of the 125 patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2‑positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 10% of patients. Median time to first onset was 2.8 months (range: 1.2 to 21.0).

Neutropenia

Severe neutropenia, including febrile neutropenia, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. Monitor complete blood counts prior to initiation of ENHERTU and prior to each dose, and as clinically indicated. For Grade 3 neutropenia (Absolute Neutrophil Count [ANC] <1.0 to 0.5 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 neutropenia (ANC <0.5 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less. Reduce dose by one level. For febrile neutropenia (ANC <1.0 x 109/L and temperature >38.3ºC or a sustained temperature of ≥38ºC for more than 1 hour), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved. Reduce dose by one level.

Metastatic Breast Cancer

In clinical studies, of the 234 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who received ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 62% of patients. Sixteen percent had Grade 3 or 4 decrease in neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 23 days (range: 6 to 547). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 1.7% of patients.

Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer

In DESTINY-Gastric01, of the 125 patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2‑positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 72% of patients. Fifty-one percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 16 days (range: 4 to 187). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 4.8% of patients.

Left Ventricular Dysfunction

Patients treated with ENHERTU may be at increased risk of developing left ventricular dysfunction. Left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) decrease has been observed with anti-HER2 therapies, including ENHERTU. In the 234 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who received ENHERTU, two cases (0.9%) of asymptomatic LVEF decrease were reported. In DESTINY-Gastric01, of the 125 patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2‑positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, no clinical adverse events of heart failure were reported; however, on echocardiography, 8% were found to have asymptomatic Grade 2 decrease in LVEF. Treatment with ENHERTU has not been studied in patients with a history of clinically significant cardiac disease or LVEF <50% prior to initiation of treatment.

Assess LVEF prior to initiation of ENHERTU and at regular intervals during treatment as clinically indicated. When LVEF is >45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, continue treatment with ENHERTU. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is <10%, continue treatment with ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF has not recovered to within 10% from baseline, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. If LVEF recovers to within 10% from baseline, resume treatment with ENHERTU at the same dose. When LVEF is <40% or absolute decrease from baseline is >20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF of <40% or absolute decrease from baseline of >20% is confirmed, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in patients with symptomatic congestive heart failure.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus. Verify the pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to the initiation of ENHERTU. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for at least 7 months following the last dose of ENHERTU. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for at least 4 months after the last dose of ENHERTU.

Additional Dose Modifications

Thrombocytopenia

For Grade 3 thrombocytopenia (platelets <50 to 25 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 1 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 thrombocytopenia (platelets <25 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 1 or less. Reduce dose by one level.

Adverse Reactions

Metastatic Breast Cancer

The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in a pooled analysis of 234 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who received at least one dose of ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in DESTINY-Breast01 and Study DS8201-A-J101. ENHERTU was administered by intravenous infusion once every three weeks. The median duration of treatment was 7 months (range: 0.7 to 31).

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 20% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were interstitial lung disease, pneumonia, vomiting, nausea, cellulitis, hypokalemia, and intestinal obstruction. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 4.3% of patients including interstitial lung disease (2.6%), and the following events occurred in one patient each (0.4%): acute hepatic failure/acute kidney injury, general physical health deterioration, pneumonia, and hemorrhagic shock.

ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 9% of patients, of which ILD accounted for 6%. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 33% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were neutropenia, anemia, thrombocytopenia, leukopenia, upper respiratory tract infection, fatigue, nausea, and ILD. Dose reductions occurred in 18% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were fatigue, nausea, and neutropenia.

The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were nausea (79%), white blood cell count decreased (70%), hemoglobin decreased (70%), neutrophil count decreased (62%), fatigue (59%), vomiting (47%), alopecia (46%), aspartate aminotransferase increased (41%), alanine aminotransferase increased (38%), platelet count decreased (37%), constipation (35%), decreased appetite (32%), anemia (31%), diarrhea (29%), hypokalemia (26%), and cough (20%).

Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer

The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 187 patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2‑positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma in DESTINY‑Gastric01. Patients intravenously received at least one dose of either ENHERTU (N=125) 6.4 mg/kg once every three weeks or either irinotecan (N=55) 150 mg/m2 biweekly or paclitaxel (N=7) 80 mg/m2 weekly for 3 weeks. The median duration of treatment was 4.6 months (range: 0.7 to 22.3) in the ENHERTU group and 2.8 months (range: 0.5 to 13.1) in the irinotecan/paclitaxel group.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients receiving ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg. Serious adverse reactions in >2% of patients who received ENHERTU were decreased appetite, ILD, anemia, dehydration, pneumonia, cholestatic jaundice, pyrexia, and tumor hemorrhage. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 2.4% of patients: disseminated intravascular coagulation, large intestine perforation, and pneumonia occurred in one patient each (0.8%).

ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 15% of patients, of which ILD accounted for 6%. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 62% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were neutropenia, anemia, decreased appetite, leukopenia, fatigue, thrombocytopenia, ILD, pneumonia, lymphopenia, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, and hypokalemia. Dose reductions occurred in 32% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were neutropenia, decreased appetite, fatigue, nausea, and febrile neutropenia.

The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were hemoglobin decreased (75%), white blood cell count decreased (74%), neutrophil count decreased (72%), lymphocyte count decreased (70%), platelet count decreased (68%), nausea (63%), decreased appetite (60%), anemia (58%), aspartate aminotransferase increased (58%), fatigue (55%), blood alkaline phosphatase increased (54%), alanine aminotransferase increased (47%), diarrhea (32%), hypokalemia (30%), vomiting (26%), constipation (24%), blood bilirubin increased (24%), pyrexia (24%), and alopecia (22%).

Use in Specific Populations

Pregnancy: ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus. There are clinical considerations if ENHERTU is used in pregnant women, or if a patient becomes pregnant within 7 months following the last dose of ENHERTU.

ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus. There are clinical considerations if ENHERTU is used in pregnant women, or if a patient becomes pregnant within 7 months following the last dose of ENHERTU. Lactation: There are no data regarding the presence of ENHERTU in human milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with ENHERTU and for 7 months after the last dose.

There are no data regarding the presence of ENHERTU in human milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with ENHERTU and for 7 months after the last dose. Females and Males of Reproductive Potential: Pregnancy testing : Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiation of ENHERTU. Contraception : Females : ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for at least 7 months following the last dose. Males : Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for at least 4 months following the last dose. Infertility : ENHERTU may impair male reproductive function and fertility.

: Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiation of ENHERTU. : : ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for at least 7 months following the last dose. : Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for at least 4 months following the last dose. : ENHERTU may impair male reproductive function and fertility. Pediatric Use: Safety and effectiveness of ENHERTU have not been established in pediatric patients.

Safety and effectiveness of ENHERTU have not been established in pediatric patients. Geriatric Use: Of the 234 patients with HER2-positive breast cancer treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, 26% were ≥65 years and 5% were ≥75 years. No overall differences in efficacy were observed between patients ≥65 years of age compared to younger patients. There was a higher incidence of Grade 3-4 adverse reactions observed in patients aged ≥65 years (53%) as compared to younger patients (42%). Of the 125 patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2‑positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg in DESTINY-Gastric01, 56% were ≥65 years and 14% were ≥75 years. No overall differences in efficacy or safety were observed between patients ≥65 years of age compared to younger patients.

Of the 234 patients with HER2-positive breast cancer treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, 26% were ≥65 years and 5% were ≥75 years. No overall differences in efficacy were observed between patients ≥65 years of age compared to younger patients. There was a higher incidence of Grade 3-4 adverse reactions observed in patients aged ≥65 years (53%) as compared to younger patients (42%). Of the 125 patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2‑positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg in DESTINY-Gastric01, 56% were ≥65 years and 14% were ≥75 years. No overall differences in efficacy or safety were observed between patients ≥65 years of age compared to younger patients. Hepatic Impairment: In patients with moderate hepatic impairment, due to potentially increased exposure, closely monitor for increased toxicities related to the topoisomerase inhibitor.

To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. at 1-877-437-7763 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or fda.gov/medwatch.

Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information, including Boxed WARNINGS, and Medication Guide.

SELECT SAFETY INFORMATION for LYNPARZA® (olaparib) tablets

LYNPARZA is associated with serious, potentially fatal risks, including myelodysplastic syndrome/acute myeloid leukemia (MDS/AML), pneumonitis. Additionally, serious, potentially fatal risk of venous thromboembolic events has been reported with LYNPARZA in mCRPC. LYNPARZA can also cause fetal harm.

US FDA-APPROVED INDICATIONS

LYNPARZA is a poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitor indicated:

First-Line Maintenance BRCAm Advanced Ovarian Cancer

For the maintenance treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline or somatic BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm or sBRCAm) advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete or partial response to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy. Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

First-Line Maintenance HRD Positive Advanced Ovarian Cancer in Combination with Bevacizumab

In combination with bevacizumab for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer who are in complete or partial response to first-line platinum-based chemotherapy and whose cancer is associated with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) positive status defined by either:

a deleterious or suspected deleterious BRCA mutation, and/or

mutation, and/or genomic instability

Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

Maintenance Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

For the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, who are in complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy.

Advanced gBRCAm Ovarian Cancer

For the treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA-mutated (gBRCAm) advanced ovarian cancer who have been treated with 3 or more prior lines of chemotherapy. Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

gBRCAm, HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer

For the treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious gBRCAm, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative metastatic breast cancer who have been treated with chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant, or metastatic setting. Patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive breast cancer should have been treated with a prior endocrine therapy or be considered inappropriate for endocrine therapy. Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

First-Line Maintenance gBRCAm Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

For the maintenance treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious gBRCAm metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma whose disease has not progressed on at least 16 weeks of a first-line platinum-based chemotherapy regimen. Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

HRR Gene-mutated Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer

For the treatment of adult patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline or somatic homologous recombination repair (HRR) gene-mutated metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have progressed following prior treatment with enzalutamide or abiraterone. Select patients for therapy based on an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for LYNPARZA.

Please click here for complete Prescribing Information, including Patient Information (Medication Guide).

Notes

AstraZeneca in oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company's focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005318/en/