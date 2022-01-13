Forma Therapeutics Elects Esteemed Clinician and Industry Veteran Arturo Molina, M.D., to Board of Directors and R&D Committee

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. FMTX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on sickle cell disease, prostate cancer and other rare hematologic diseases and cancers, today announced that Arturo Molina, M.D., M.S., F.A.C.P., has been elected to serve on the company's board of directors and R&D committee.

Dr. Molina is an internationally acclaimed clinician, hematology and oncology researcher, practicing physician and pioneer for change in healthcare inequities. He has over 25 years experience in biopharma, hematology and oncology and currently serves as chief medical officer at Sutro Biopharma, where he is responsible for the clinical development of oncology and hematology therapeutics. Prior to Sutro, Dr. Molina served as Vice President of Oncology Scientific Innovation at Johnson & Johnson's California Innovation Center and Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Clinical Development for Johnson and Johnson's Ortho Biotech Oncology Research and Development, Chief Medical Officer at Cougar Biotechnology which was acquired by Johnson and Johnson and Senior Director and Interim Head of Oncology/Hematology in the Department of Medical Research and Clinical Development at Biogen Idec, Inc.

"I am excited to welcome Arturo at this pivotal stage of growth for Forma," said Peter Wirth, chair of Forma's board of directors. "Arturo's exceptional clinical and administrative acumen in the fields of hematology and oncology will inform Forma's work as it continues advancing treatments to meet the needs of these important patient populations."

Additionally, Dr. Molina is a member of the American Society of Hematology's Committee on Promoting Diversity and the National Advisory Committee of the Amos Medical Faculty Development Program, a Robert Wood Johnson Foundation program focused on increasing the number of medical, dental and nursing faculty from historically disadvantaged backgrounds. Dr. Molina is also an adjunct clinical associate professor at the Stanford School of Medicine, Oncology Division.

"We are thrilled Arturo is joining us at Forma. His global clinical, drug development and launch experience will be vital to Forma as we continue to develop therapies with the goal of transforming patients' lives around the world," said Frank Lee, president and chief executive officer of Forma. "Arturo's operational and strategic experience in pioneering new solutions will help us to deliver on our mission in very concrete ways as we work to ensure our therapies are successful in the clinic and ultimately reach patients in need."

"I am honored to join the board and R&D Committee of Forma, whose unequivocal patient-focused and culturally aware approach to challenging diseases aligns with my work," said Dr. Molina. "I'm eager to share my clinical drug development and research expertise to advance Forma's exciting pipeline and patient-focused mission."

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to transform the lives of patients with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Our R&D engine combines deep biology insight, chemistry expertise and clinical development capabilities to create drug candidates with differentiated mechanisms of action focused on indications with high unmet need. Our work has generated a broad proprietary portfolio of programs with the potential to provide profound patient benefit. For more information, please visit www.FormaTherapeutics.com or follow us on Twitter @FORMAInc and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding the advancement of our clinical programs, our expectations of the therapeutic benefits related thereto, and our growth as a company and the anticipated contributions of the members of our board of directors to our operations and progress. The use of words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "ensure", "predicts," "projects," "seeks," "endeavors," "potential," "continue," "target" or the negative of such words or other similar expressions can be used to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

Any express or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation those uncertainties related to the advancement of our clinical program, the expected impact and contribution of our board of directors and executives to our business, and other risks identified in our SEC filings, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Forma's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as well as other risks detailed in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forma undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent our views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. We explicitly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005228/en/