Smead Capital Management Launches Smead International Value Fund

Smead Capital Management announces the launch of the Smead International Value Fund (the "Fund"), a series of the Smead Funds Trust, to public investors. On January 11th, 2022, the Smead International Value Fund succeeded all of the assets of the Smead International Value Fund LP. The Fund will offer retail and institutional share classes starting at a minimum of $100 for investors.

The portfolio of the Smead International Value Fund will consist of international holdings, which are currently concentrated in Europe and Canada. The Fund consists of a variety of businesses, including but not limited to cyclically-oriented businesses and auto manufacturers that we believe are attractive for our investors.

"We're pleased that our eight criteria for common stock selection have had success while being applied to international stock ownership. We see tremendous value in these wonderful companies over the coming years," said Bill Smead, Smead Capital Management Founder and Chairman.

The launch of the Smead International Value Fund comes at a time when U.S. stocks have performed well relative to major international stock markets. The adviser believes the huge valuation difference spells opportunity for investors faced with stock market failure in the S&P 500 Index. Meanwhile, investors are very negative about the potential economic future of the world, particularly in Europe, where we believe there are value bargains.

"We're coming at this as outsiders with fresh eyes and younger scars," said Cole Smead. "We are using what we've learned as investors in the United States over the last 40 years and applying that knowledge elsewhere around the world. Our firm and our investors are the optimists as usual. We look forward to being invested side-by-side with strong owner-operators outside the U.S."

About the Smead International Value Fund

The Smead International Value Fund (Investor Share Class: SVXLX; I1 Share Class: SVXFX), a series of the Smead Funds Trust, invests in primarily non-U.S. large capitalization companies. Smead Capital Management is the adviser to the Fund. The Fund is managed by Lead Portfolio Manager Cole Smead, CFA and Co-Portfolio Manager Bill Smead.

About Smead Capital Management

At Smead Capital Management, we are stock market investors. Our investors are individuals, advisors, family offices and institutions globally who invest with the firm through its mutual funds, separate accounts and other investment vehicles. We advise investors that fear stock market failure through a low turnover, differentiated value discipline seeking wonderful companies to build wealth. The firm manages $4 billion as of December 31, 2021. For more information visit http://www.smeadcap.com or call (877) 701-2883.

Mutual Fund investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

The Smead International Value Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The statutory and summary prospectuses contain this and other important information about the investment company, and it may be obtained by calling 877-807-4122, or visiting www.smeadfunds.com. Read it carefully before investing.

The Smead Funds are distributed by UMB Distribution Services, LLC. UMB Distribution Services, and Smead Capital Management are not affiliated.

