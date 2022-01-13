Pipedrive Enters the Document Management Space by Releasing Smart Docs Add-on

Pipedrive, the sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses, today announced the general availability of Smart Docs add-on. Helping customers streamline and automate how their teams create, send, manage, and sign sales-related documents and contracts, Pipedrive's Smart Docs centralizes the entire documentation process.

"With the massive shift to digital, customer relationships have changed tremendously over time. Not only has technology impacted the way businesses manage sales processes, it has also changed customers' expectations for closing deals. Smart Docs has proved to be a useful asset for sales professionals throughout the entire sales cycle, especially when working remotely. The possibility to communicate with prospects, send proposals, and sign deals with an electronic signature easily and intuitively without leaving Pipedrive is convenient for both sales professionals as well as the rest of the company. As it gives access to documents to managers and sales reps, the functionality also reduces the cost of document-specific software," said Shaun Shirazian, CPO, Pipedrive.

First introduced as a BETA feature at the end of 2020, Smart Docs has proved to be one of the fastest growing feature sets of Pipedrive.

The number of companies who use Smart Docs on a weekly basis has grown twice.

The total number of times that users performed eSignatures has grown five times, making the feature one of the most used ones among customers.

Auto-filled docs with Pipedrive data speed up document creation by up to 50%. Saving time helps close the deal while it's still hot.

Smart Docs add-on includes a number of features for managing the entire document creation process:

Auto-fill documents with Pipedrive data , speeding up document creation and avoiding errors caused by copying and pasting customer info.

, speeding up document creation and avoiding errors caused by copying and pasting customer info. Share documents and templates with the team , providing easy, immediate access to important company documents.

, providing easy, immediate access to important company documents. Track documents in real time and do follow ups at the right time to lock in sales.

and do follow ups at the right time to lock in sales. Sign documents electronically without printing files or downloading plugins.

without printing files or downloading plugins. PDF format support , enabling users to manage documents without the need for a specific provider and generate PDF documents with any tool that provides PDF functionality.

, enabling users to manage documents without the need for a specific provider and generate PDF documents with any tool that provides PDF functionality. Google Sheets and Google Slides support so the team can continue using the tools that they love.

Full Smart Docs feature set with an unlimited number of eSignatures is available in Pipedrive's Professional and Enterprise plans, now with the possibility to include it as a separate add-on (with 30 or 100 signatures) in Essential and Advanced plans. Soon, Smart Docs will also have the DocuSign integration, catering the needs of larger companies and enabling users to complete the paperless document management processes without leaving Pipedrive.

For more information about the Smart Docs feature please visit: https://www.pipedrive.com/en/features/smart-docs

About Pipedrive

Founded in 2010, Pipedrive is the sales-first CRM and intelligent revenue management platform for small businesses. Today, Pipedrive is used by revenue teams at more than 95,000 companies worldwide. Pipedrive is headquartered in New York and has offices across Europe and in the US. The company is backed by a majority holder Vista Equity Partners, and Bessemer Venture Partners, Insight Partners, Atomico, DTCP, and Rembrandt Venture Partners. Learn more at www.pipedrive.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005436/en/