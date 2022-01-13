Ivy Fertility Acquires Leading Mountain West Fertility Clinics

Ivy Fertility, a nationally and internationally recognized innovator in the field of advanced reproductive technologies, in-vitro fertilization, and third-party reproduction that is backed by InTandem Capital Partners, a healthcare services focused private equity firm, announced today it has acquired Utah Fertility Center, Nevada Center for Reproductive Medicine and Nevada Fertility Center, market-leading fertility services providers in the Mountain West region. The acquisition further expands Ivy Fertility's reach into Nevada, Utah, Idaho and the Sierra Nevada region of California.
Internationally recognized in their field, the teams at Utah Fertility Center, Nevada Center for Reproductive Medicine and Nevada Fertility Center are comprised of expert professionals committed to providing the best treatment in a compassionate manner. The collective team of board-certified reproductive endocrinologists are dedicated to helping patients through emotional support and customized treatment plans created to meet the individual needs of each person seeking treatment.
"My colleagues and I are thrilled to join the esteemed professionals at Ivy Fertility. We are energized by like-minded professionals who share our mission to help every patient achieve pregnancy," said Dr. Russell Foulk, Founder of Utah Fertility Center. "The entire Ivy Fertility team shares our desire to provide high-quality care to each patient in a supportive and informative manner. Working together will further enhance our ability to give every patient the highest chance of success and to realize the dream of parenthood."
Lisa Van Dolah, CEO of Ivy Fertility, said, "We are excited to partner with the highly skilled teams of specialists at these leading fertility centers. We have the utmost respect and admiration for their numerous achievements and accomplishments, and look forward to having them join the Ivy family."
"Ivy Fertility is recognized among the top reproductive medical centers nationally and internationally. The entrepreneurial spirit of our collective practices coupled with our advanced capabilities further enhances our ability to be leaders in fertility treatment," said Dr. Scott Whitten, Medical Director of Nevada Center for Reproductive Medicine. "This union brings even more services and resources to our patients and our team members, and we are honored to be a part of such a unique and impactful collaboration."
About Ivy Fertility
Ivy Fertility is nationally and internationally recognized as pioneers and innovators in the field of advanced reproductive technologies, in-vitro fertilization, third-party reproduction, andrology, and research. The company, that is backed by InTandem Capital Partners, a healthcare services focused private equity firm, believes that extraordinary fertility care is about having technical expertise, proven successful outcomes, and the ability to partner with patients to ensure all their needs are met. Ivy Fertility is committed to achieving success and delivering care with innovation and integrity. By developing new procedures, achieving scientific breakthroughs, and teaching the latest techniques, the company upholds its commitment to successful outcomes and continually contributes to the development of the entire fertility community. The Ivy team is passionate about its family-building mission and works tirelessly each day to help its patients achieve their dreams.
