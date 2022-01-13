PlugShare Platform Reaches 2 Million Registered Users Worldwide

Leading online EV charging community achieves over 100% YOY increase in registrations in 2021, in addition to crossing 1 million annual downloads for the year

PlugShare, the world's leading EV community and a part of the EVgo Inc. EVGO family since mid-2021, today announced that its platform has reached over two million registered users globally. This triple-digit growth in user registrations comes on the heels of the platform surpassing over one million new app downloads over the course of 2021, further solidifying PlugShare's position as the leading platform used by EV drivers for locating and selecting public chargers.

"PlugShare was pioneered by a group of software entrepreneurs whose vision was to simplify the charging experience for EV drivers. And it's clearly working," said Cathy Zoi, CEO of EVgo. "With 2 million registered users contributing reviews, pictures, and more, it's no wonder that the app continues to be the go-to platform for EV drivers around the world as EV adoption skyrockets. We're thrilled with PlugShare's recent milestones and look forward to celebrating many more ahead as EV momentum continues to build."

PlugShare is designed to be an interactive resource for EV drivers, providing them with information about available charging stations nearby or on planned trip routes, as well as offering a platform for sharing their feedback on stations, pictures, check-ins, and more. While anyone can download the PlugShare app for up-to-date charging station information across networks worldwide, only registered users can leave reviews of their charging experience, let other drivers know how long they plan to use a specific charging station, and communicate and share tips with other EV drivers to improve the charging experience. The growth and momentum of the PlugShare community continually enhances the accuracy of the PlugShare map and informs charger PlugScores – or numerical ratings that reflect the recent charging experiences of users. In 2021, PlugShare drivers provided over 1.3 million ratings of their charging experiences.

Registered PlugShare users can also take advantage of other interactive features in the app or on PlugShare.com, including the trip planner – an interactive and customizable tool that helps EV drivers better plan for trips by identifying relevant charging stations within charging networks, hotels, restaurants, rest areas, and more along their preferred route – and user messaging features, as well as submit comments, upload photos and leave reviews for specific stations. Registered users can also utilize Pay with PlugShare, a feature that enables drivers to pay for and activate public charging stations directly from the app on their mobile devices.

"From the early days with less than 5,000 EVs on the road, PlugShare has constantly been focused on connecting the EV community to make it easier for drivers," said Nick Wild, co-founder and President of PlugShare. "PlugShare surpassing 2 million registered users speaks volumes about how far the EV revolution has come. Our platform will continue to scale to support the continued exponential growth of EV adoption as PlugShare is poised to deliver even more exciting new features for both first adopters and new EV drivers around the world."

For more information and to find the location of EV chargers within the EVgo charging network, visit www.evgo.com and www.plugshare.com.

About PlugShare

Based in El Segundo CA, PlugShare maintains the most comprehensive census of EV infrastructure in the world. They make the PlugShare app for iOS, Android, and the web, the most popular EV driver app globally, PlugShare also provides sophisticated data tools, reports, custom consulting and comprehensive research on EVs for automakers, utilities, charging networks, government and the rest of the EV industry. It operates the world's largest EV driver survey research panel, PlugInsights, now with over 72,000 members.

About EVgo

EVgo EVGO is the nation's largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo's owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 310,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

