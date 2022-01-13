Insights on the Quality Management Software Global Market to 2026 - Rise in Adoption of Cloud-based Quality Management Software Offerings is Driving Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Quality Management Software Market 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the quality management software market and it is poised to grow by $5.21 billion during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 9.80% during the forecast period.

The report on the quality management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in adoption of cloud-based quality management software offerings and stringent regulations and quality standards.

The quality management software market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising demand in emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the quality management software market growth during the next few years.

Companies Mentioned

Aras Corp.

Dassault Systemes SE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

MasterControl Inc.

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Parasoft Corp.

PSC Software

SAP SE

Siemens AG

The report on quality management software market covers the following areas:

Quality management software market sizing

Quality management software market forecast

Quality management software market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2021

Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market segments

Comparison by Deployment

On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Market opportunity by Deployment

6. Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

10. Appendix

