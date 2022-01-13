Jeffrey Court Promotes John Beckley to Senior Vice President of Sales

Jeffrey Court Inc., the industry leader in decorative tile and stone, announced today the promotion of John Beckley to Senior Vice President of Retail Sales for the company.

Beckley previously held the Vice President of Retail Sales position during his tenure at Jeffrey Court and will now oversee the sales and product development for the entire retail division.

"Please help me in congratulating John Beckley on his recent promotion to Senior Vice President Sales. Over the last 8+ years, John has been and always will be a key member of the Jeffrey Court team. His industry knowledge and leadership abilities have helped guide Jeffrey Court to its industry-leading position. I have the utmost respect and trust in John and look forward to continuing to grow this company with him for many more years."

– Scott Hassman, President Jeffrey Court

With over 20 years of experience doing business with Home Depot, John's understanding of their business and how Jeffrey Court best fills their needs serves as an integral part of the company's growth. His extensive knowledge of the retail business and consumer buying behavior will be vital in developing products for this audience.

"It has been a great journey to be a part of such an exciting time in the company, and I look forward to growing and expanding Jeffrey Court's relationship with key customers like the Home Depot."

– John Beckley, Senior Vice President, Sales

ABOUT JEFFREY COURT INC.

Founded in 1991 by Jim and Janice Lawson, Jeffrey Court was born to create an impression not just in the industry, but in homes and businesses across the country. As a manufacturer of high-end decorative designer tiles, Jeffrey Court improves the quality of life, accenting living spaces with warmth, love, and laughter for families and friends to enjoy. Thirty years strong, we continue to focus on growing the residential and commercial markets in partnership with our dealers by offering the widest selection of fashion-forward, cutting-edge tile designs to architects and interior designers. With a commitment to the success of partners and customers, Jeffrey Court continually creates new products and is always in stock and ready to ship within 48 hours.

