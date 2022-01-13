Jeffrey Court Promotes John Beckley to Senior Vice President of Sales

Jeffrey Court Inc., the industry leader in decorative tile and stone, announced today the promotion of John Beckley to Senior Vice President of Retail Sales for the company.
Beckley previously held the Vice President of Retail Sales position during his tenure at Jeffrey Court and will now oversee the sales and product development for the entire retail division.
"Please help me in congratulating John Beckley on his recent promotion to Senior Vice President Sales. Over the last 8+ years, John has been and always will be a key member of the Jeffrey Court team. His industry knowledge and leadership abilities have helped guide Jeffrey Court to its industry-leading position. I have the utmost respect and trust in John and look forward to continuing to grow this company with him for many more years."
– Scott Hassman, President Jeffrey Court
With over 20 years of experience doing business with Home Depot, John's understanding of their business and how Jeffrey Court best fills their needs serves as an integral part of the company's growth. His extensive knowledge of the retail business and consumer buying behavior will be vital in developing products for this audience.
"It has been a great journey to be a part of such an exciting time in the company, and I look forward to growing and expanding Jeffrey Court's relationship with key customers like the Home Depot."
– John Beckley, Senior Vice President, Sales
For more, visit: JeffreyCourt.com
ABOUT JEFFREY COURT INC.
Founded in 1991 by Jim and Janice Lawson, Jeffrey Court was born to create an impression not just in the industry, but in homes and businesses across the country. As a manufacturer of high-end decorative designer tiles, Jeffrey Court improves the quality of life, accenting living spaces with warmth, love, and laughter for families and friends to enjoy. Thirty years strong, we continue to focus on growing the residential and commercial markets in partnership with our dealers by offering the widest selection of fashion-forward, cutting-edge tile designs to architects and interior designers. With a commitment to the success of partners and customers, Jeffrey Court continually creates new products and is always in stock and ready to ship within 48 hours.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005016/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.