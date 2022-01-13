Global Computational Photography Market (2021 to 2026) - by Offering, Type, Product, Application and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Computational Photography Market (2021-2026) by Offering, Type, Product, & Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Computational Photography Market is estimated to be USD 12.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.6 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22%.

The rising adoption of smartphone cameras is an essential factor driving market growth because image fusion techniques achieve high-quality images. The increasing disposable incomes, rapid technological advancements, and rising use of high-end algorithms to achieve advanced photography are the other factors driving the computational photography market.

Furthermore, the growing use of 4k resolution screens and the rising need for high-resolution computational cameras in machine vision will provide new possibilities for the computational photography market throughout the projected period.

However, growing maintenance expenses and rising manufacturing prices for computational camera modules will hinder industry expansion.

The market is segmented based on Offering, Type, Product, & Application, and Geography

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Computational Photography Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Growth in the Demand for High-Resolution Still Cameras

Adoption of Computational Photography in Smartphone Cameras is Growing

Image Fusion Techniques are Increasingly Being Used to Create High-Quality Pictures

Restraints

High Cost of Maintenance

Computational Camera Modules Have Expensive Manufacturing Costs

Opportunities

Image Fusion Technique is Becoming More Popular for Producing High-Quality Images

Displays with 4k Resolution are Becoming More Popular

Machine Vision is an Increasing Demand for High-Resolution Computational Cameras

Challenges

Miniaturization of Image Sensor Chips is Becoming Increasingly Important

Companies Mentioned

Adobe Inc

Affinity Media

Algolux

Almalence Inc

Alphabet Inc

Apple Inc

Canon Inc

Corephotonics Ltd

DxO Labs

HTC Corporation

Leica Camera AG

LG Corporation

Light Labs Inc

Microsoft Corporation

Micron Technologies

Nikon Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

ON Semiconductor

Pelican Imaging

Qualcomm Technologies

Raytrix GmbH

Samsung Electronics

Sony Corporation

Xperi Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpe094

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005501/en/