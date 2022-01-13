Global Computational Photography Market (2021 to 2026) - by Offering, Type, Product, Application and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Computational Photography Market (2021-2026) by Offering, Type, Product, & Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Computational Photography Market is estimated to be USD 12.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 34.6 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 22%.
The rising adoption of smartphone cameras is an essential factor driving market growth because image fusion techniques achieve high-quality images. The increasing disposable incomes, rapid technological advancements, and rising use of high-end algorithms to achieve advanced photography are the other factors driving the computational photography market.
Furthermore, the growing use of 4k resolution screens and the rising need for high-resolution computational cameras in machine vision will provide new possibilities for the computational photography market throughout the projected period.
However, growing maintenance expenses and rising manufacturing prices for computational camera modules will hinder industry expansion.
The market is segmented based on Offering, Type, Product, & Application, and Geography
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rapid Growth in the Demand for High-Resolution Still Cameras
- Adoption of Computational Photography in Smartphone Cameras is Growing
- Image Fusion Techniques are Increasingly Being Used to Create High-Quality Pictures
Restraints
- High Cost of Maintenance
- Computational Camera Modules Have Expensive Manufacturing Costs
Opportunities
- Image Fusion Technique is Becoming More Popular for Producing High-Quality Images
- Displays with 4k Resolution are Becoming More Popular
- Machine Vision is an Increasing Demand for High-Resolution Computational Cameras
Challenges
- Miniaturization of Image Sensor Chips is Becoming Increasingly Important
Companies Mentioned
- Adobe Inc
- Affinity Media
- Algolux
- Almalence Inc
- Alphabet Inc
- Apple Inc
- Canon Inc
- Corephotonics Ltd
- DxO Labs
- HTC Corporation
- Leica Camera AG
- LG Corporation
- Light Labs Inc
- Microsoft Corporation
- Micron Technologies
- Nikon Corporation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- ON Semiconductor
- Pelican Imaging
- Qualcomm Technologies
- Raytrix GmbH
- Samsung Electronics
- Sony Corporation
- Xperi Corporation
