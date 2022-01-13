The Worldwide 5G Enterprise Industry is Expected to Reach $9.81 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global 5G Enterprise Market (2021-2026) by Equipment, Network Type, Operator Model, Infrastructure, Spectrum, Frequency Band, Organisation Size, End User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 5G Enterprise Market is estimated to be USD 2.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 9.81 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 28.5%.

5G technology enables business transformation and provides faster connectivity for consumers. Increased education about the industry benefits of 5G is increasing adoption and providing enterprises with a clear deployment roadmap. The capabilities of 5G for high-quality video streaming, monitoring, and detection in remote and wire-free locations benefit various sectors, which is boosting the demand of 5G enterprises.

Energy, healthcare, logistics, and smart manufacturing firms show the highest awareness of 5G and are exploring its potential for advanced use cases, including infrastructure maintenance, remote machine control, and cloud robotics providing lucrative opportunities for the market. However, the high cost of deployment coupled with the scarcity of 5G devices is anticipated to hinder the market during the forecast period.

The market is segmented further based on Equipment, Network Type, Operator Model, Infrastructure, Spectrum, Frequency Band, Organisation Size, End User, and Geography.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global 5G Enterprise Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

The Rise in Demand for High Speed and Improved Network Coverage

Growing Implementation in Applications that Drive Digital Transformation and Internet of Things (IoT)

The Emergence of Industry 4.0 Paving Way for mMTC

Restraints

Growth of Wi-Fi Communication Technology

Opportunities

Private 5G is Making Headway in Healthcare, Logistics, Transportation, and Smart Facilities Industries

Increasing Investment in Mobile Computing and Communication Technology

Public Cloud Vendors Penetrating the Enterprise 5G Market

Challenges

Issues Associated with Security and Configurations

Scarcity of 5G Devices

Companies Mentioned

AT&T

Aarna Networks

Airspan Networks

Ambra

American Tower

Athonet

Ciena

Ericsson

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Huawei

Intel

KT

Mavenir

NEC

Nokia

Qualcomm

Quectel

Saankhya Labs

Samsung

SK Telecom

Telstra

Verizon

Vilicom

ZTE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5c0goc

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005500/en/