Insights on the IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Demand for Infusion Therapy Presents Opportunties - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market (2021-2026) by the Product, Application, Age Group, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market is estimated to be USD 1.76 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.37 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%.
The increasing number of patients dependent on IV fluid transmission has increased the demand for manufacturing IV accessories. A constant need for fluid administration and delivery at automated time intervals is enhancing the growth of the global IV tubing sets and accessories market. In addition, innovative technologies for painless IV infusion are providing growth opportunities to the market. Favorable reimbursement policies in various countries coupled with a rising number of malnutrition cases are anticipated to drive the market growth.
However, factors such as side effects associated with the infusion accessories and higher cost are likely to restrain the market growth of the market.
The market is segmented further based on the Product, Application, Age Group, End-User, and Geography.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Number of Patients Depended on IV Fluids Transmission
- Increasing Demand for Manufacturing IV Accessories
- Need For Delivering Fluids at Precisely Programmed Rates or Automated Intervals
Restraints
- Regulatory Framework for Medical Devices
- Risk of Infection
- Pump Failures
Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Infusion Therapy
- Advancements In Technology and Therapy
- New Product Launches
Challenges
- Product Recalls and Site Rupturing
Companies Mentioned
- Baxter International
- Abbott
- Hospira (Pfizer)
- Becton Dickinson and Company
- B Braun Melsungen
- Fresenius Kabi
- Smiths Medical
- Cardinal Health
- Amsino International
- Haemotronic
- ICU Medical
- Zyno Medical
- Qosina
- Poly Medicure
- Vygon
- JCM Med
- Elcam Medical
- Philips
- 3M Health Care
- Healthline Medical Products
- Dynarex
- Scripps Health
- Halkey-Roberts
- Teleflex Medical OEM
- Nipro
- Perfect Medical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jzazr
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005495/en/
