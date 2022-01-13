Insights on the IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Global Market to 2026 - Increasing Demand for Infusion Therapy Presents Opportunties - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market (2021-2026) by the Product, Application, Age Group, End-User, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global IV Tubing Sets and Accessories Market is estimated to be USD 1.76 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.37 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The increasing number of patients dependent on IV fluid transmission has increased the demand for manufacturing IV accessories. A constant need for fluid administration and delivery at automated time intervals is enhancing the growth of the global IV tubing sets and accessories market. In addition, innovative technologies for painless IV infusion are providing growth opportunities to the market. Favorable reimbursement policies in various countries coupled with a rising number of malnutrition cases are anticipated to drive the market growth.

However, factors such as side effects associated with the infusion accessories and higher cost are likely to restrain the market growth of the market.

The market is segmented further based on the Product, Application, Age Group, End-User, and Geography.

Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Number of Patients Depended on IV Fluids Transmission

Increasing Demand for Manufacturing IV Accessories

Need For Delivering Fluids at Precisely Programmed Rates or Automated Intervals

Restraints

Regulatory Framework for Medical Devices

Risk of Infection

Pump Failures

Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Infusion Therapy

Advancements In Technology and Therapy

New Product Launches

Challenges

Product Recalls and Site Rupturing

