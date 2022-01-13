Insightful Science Acquires Omiq to Add Cloud-Based Machine Learning to its Flow Cytometry Capabilities

OMIQ is a powerful flow cytometry SaaS solution adopted by leading global biopharma labs

Insightful Science, the software company enabling the Cloud for Scientific Discovery, announced today that it has acquired Omiq Inc, a company specialized in data science SaaS solutions for high dimensional flow cytometry and quantitative multi-omics data. The company's principal product, OMIQ, is a flexible cloud platform enabling researchers to identify drug or therapeutic interactions with a biological system through the tracking of biomarkers within lab samples.

Flow cytometry is a critical laboratory technology and scientific method used throughout the clinical R&D value chain. OMIQ provides impressive efficiencies to research organizations working with flow cytometry data through its novel combination of high-performance analytical power, centralized GxP compliant framework, and modern user-focused design. OMIQ hosts a constantly evolving set of analytical functionalities that allow researchers to complete their entire workflow in one software, including cutting-edge machine learning algorithms and visualizations. Options for custom extensibility and seamless collaboration round out the platform's extensive repertoire.

The addition of OMIQ expands Insightful Science's offerings in flow cytometry software solutions including Cytapex Bioinformatics and FCS Express. This complements a growing portfolio of scientific R&D software, including GraphPad Prism, SnapGene, Geneious, Dotmatics, LabArchives, Protein Metrics, and nQuery, among other leading solutions. OMIQ will continue as a standalone product but will connect with other Insightful Science solutions to drive maximum value for customers, such as by embedding proprietary analytical algorithms and supporting seamless integration between products.

Chris Ciccolella, CEO of Omiq commented: "At Omiq, our goal is to remove the barrier that data analysis poses to the advancement of human health. We do this with powerful software that addresses modern analytical problems while being easily adoptable by researchers and valuable to organizations concerned with structure and compliance. Our new partnership with Insightful Science will enable us to expand our team and capabilities tremendously, and ultimately deliver greater software across a wider set of workflows to meet the ambitious scientific goals of the researchers we serve. We very much look forward to working with our colleagues at Insightful Science to realize these goals."

Thomas Swalla, CEO of Insightful Science, added: "We are thrilled to welcome Omiq into the company to help advance our vision to build the world's largest scientific platform to support researchers through every step of the R&D process. OMIQ adds additional unique capabilities to our existing best in class analytical solutions and better positions us as market segment leaders. We'd like to welcome the very talented team into Insightful Science to continue to develop their solutions that are loved by scientists and researchers around the world."

Insightful Science is a privately held portfolio company of Insight Partners, the leading global venture capital and private equity firm investing in high-growth technology and software scale-up companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005489/en/