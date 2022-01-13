Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market (2021 to 2026) - by Technology Node, Product, and Application and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market (2021-2026) by Technology Node, Product, and Application and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence Market is estimated to be USD 7.2 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 22.08 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.12%.
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are considered a part of the day-to-day operations of huge enterprises in various disciplines.
The worldwide mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market is expected to rise significantly during the projected period. Factors such as growing demands for artificial intelligence (AI) in smartphones, rising need for AI-capable processors, and rising investment in AI technologies fuel the growth of the mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market. Artificial intelligence technology is widely employed in various ground-breaking applications in manufacturing, automotive, and video games.
AI technology is now used in the smartphone business, and it extends well beyond applications such as digital assistants. Several smartphone makers are striving to create AI capabilities that meet the expectations of their customers. For the worldwide mobile artificial intelligence (AI) industry, more investment in inexpensive AI processors and R&D dedicated to camera applications is an opportunity.
The high cost of artificial processors, on the other hand, is a key stumbling block to the worldwide mobile artificial intelligence (AI) market's development.
The market is segmented further based on Technology Node, Product, and Application and Geography.
Countries Studied
- America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)
- Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)
- Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)
- Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Investment in Artificial Intelligence Technologies
- An Increasing Need for AI-Capable Processors in Mobile Devices
Restraints
- High Price of Premium AI Processors
- Less AI Experts
Opportunities
- Dedicated Low-Cost AI Chips for Mobile Camera and Vision Applications
- Edge Computing Unlocks 5G Services
Challenges
- Inaccuracy AI Algorithms in Mobile Apps
- Developing AI Models and Mechanisms
Companies Mentioned
- Alphabet, Inc
- Apple, Inc
- Cambricon Technology
- Cerebras Systems
- DataToBiz
- Deeper Insights
- DeePhi Tech
- Graphcore
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Kneron
- Mediatek, Inc
- Microsoft Corporation
- Nvidia Corporation
- Qualcomm Technologies, Inc
- Quytech
- Rockchip
- Sambanova Systems
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
- Shanghai Thinkforce Electronic Technology
- Blaize, Inc.
- Tooploox
- Unicsoft
- Zegami
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cqjyuu
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005491/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
