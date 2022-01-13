Flash Memory Summit Announces August 2-4, 2022 Live Event

16th Annual FMS Conference Is Back in Person Bringing Together Data Storage Vendors and IT Storage Professionals to Learn About the Latest Advances in Flash Memory Technology
Flash Memory Summit (FMS), the world's premier flash memory conference and exposition, today announced it will hold its 16th annual conference as a live event on August 2-4, 2022 at the Santa Clara Convention Center. By going live again, FMS offers a unique opportunity to bring together the industry leading vendors and emerging new storage startups, channel partners of total storage solutions, and IT storage professionals from around the world. FMS offers the unique industry experience to explore the latest data storage standards, the newest innovations of memory technology and product advances to help attendees create the most competitive, high-performance storage solutions for on-premise data centers and public cloud locations.
Live FMS will include:
- Keynotes and presentations from leading storage providers and new emerging companies launching at FMS
- Expert insights on high-performance storage applications such as real-time analytics, AI/ML, big data, hyperscale and cloud infrastructure environments
- Chat with the Experts: An evening of pizza, beer and conversation with subject matter experts where you can bring your toughest most challenging questions, and get the real answers
-
Annual awards and recognition programs, including:
- Lifetime Achievement Award recognizing the most distinguished industry leaders pioneering the development and use of flash memory
- Best of Show Awards recognizing product vendor innovations spanning solutions of hardware, software, and services addressing the most demanding customer applications
- SuperWomen in Flash Award recognizing the most outstanding leadership of women in the storage industry
- Network with all of the major companies in the exhibit hall and engage in conversations with all of your fellow colleagues
"We are excited to bring back together again flash memory vendors, channel partners and the customer community for an interactive experience," said Jay Kramer, FMS CoFounder and Master of Ceremonies. "There is nothing like a live event where you can meet one-on-one with industry leading analysts, attend interesting technology sessions, listen to inspiring keynote presentations and discover new innovative vendor solutions."
To discuss exhibiting, contact:
Kat Pate, Exhibit Sales Manager
Kat@FlashMemorySummit.com
+1.505.238.3208
To ask about the program, contact:
Tom Coughlin, Program Manager
tom@tomcoughlin.com
+1.858.720.9780
About Flash Memory Summit
Flash Memory Summit showcases the mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors and innovative startups driving the multi-billion dollar non-volatile memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world's largest event featuring the trends, innovations, and influencers driving the adoption of flash memory in demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005305/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.