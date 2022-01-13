Qwoted Launches Qwoted 100 To Recognize The Best of The Best in Public Relations

- Qwoted's proprietary algorithm ranks over 40,000 PR users
- Qwoted 100 represents the best storytellers with the highest hit rates among media
Qwoted, a social network connecting media with experts and brands, today announced that it has launched the ‘Qwoted 100', a live quarterly ranking of public relations professionals with the best stories to tell and the most compelling way of telling them.
Qwoted's proprietary algorithm ranks users based on a number of factors including:
- Hit rate of pitches to responses from media
- Speed of reporter replies
- Reporter ranking
- Number of positive interactions with media
Qwoted's index adjusts in real time to evaluate over 40,00 users and select the best performers among agency and in-house communications professionals. Results will be announced quarterly and users included in the ranking will see their Qwoted profiles upgraded with a 'Qwoted 100' designation which will also be visible to media.
"As Qwoted's network grows, we're able to identify major trends between the two sides of the platform, including the reputation of our PR users in the eyes of our media users," said Matthew Kneller, Qwoted's co-founder and chief revenue officer. "Ranking in the Qwoted 100 is a huge accomplishment that showcases responsiveness to media and the ability to share compelling and meaningful stories. Congratulations and well done to all 100!"
"Congratulations to everyone listed on the Qwoted 100," said Lou Carlozo, editor in chief of Qwoted. "Our mission at Qwoted is to help professional storytellers. The Qwoted 100 is a critical index helping us to identify for the media the very best performers on our network."
Below is a list of winners for the first quarter of 2022:
Eric Katzman, Senior Media Strategist @ RLM Public Relations
Emma Zubiago, Assistant Account Executive @ Clyde Group
Raffaella Mazzella, Account Executive @ 5W Public Relations
Oleg Donets, Founder and CEO @ ODMsoft
Scott Samson, Founder & CEO @ SamsonPR
Vito Palmeri, Senior Account Executive @ 5W Public Relations
Anne Claire Foreman, Apprentice @ Prosek Partners
Andres Herdoiza, Senior Account Executive @ Interdependence Public Relations
Sydney Sonneville, Senior Account Executive @ Highwire PR
Morgan McGinnis, Account Supervisor @ Prosek Partners
Diandra Binney, Vice President @ Peppercomm
Abigail Anello, Senior Account Executive, Corporate @ 5W Public Relations
Amanda Kuperman, Assistant Account Executive @ 5W Public Relations
Mattie Van Gundy, Account Manager @ Interdependence Public Relations
Ilaria Lampson, Account Executive @ 5W Public Relations
Nicole Lewis, Vice President of Public Relations @ Kip Hunter Marketing
Erin Hadden, Account Director @ FischTank PR
Laura Panza, Account Manager @ Interdependence Public Relations
Chris Powell, Director of Media Strategy/Emerging Markets @ BOCA Communications
Nicole LoRusso, Assistant Account Executive @ Haymaker Group
Harper Beckham, Account Executive @ Trevelino/Keller
Alex Libutti, Senior Account Executive @ 5W Public Relations
Katherine Fox, Account Supervisor @ Prosek Partners
Jennifer Kang, Account Executive @ Prosek Partners
Nicole Gergits, Senior Account Executive @ Prosek Partners
Vincent Frazzetto, Account Supervisor @ Haymaker
Stephanie Schiff, Account Manager @ rbb Communications
Lakesha Cole, Founder & Principal Publicist @ she PR
Abby Rush, Account Executive @ 5W Public Relations
Regan Sullivan, Account Executive @ 5W Public Relations
Spencer Herrmann, Account Manager @ FischTank PR
Mitchell Mevorah, Junior Associate @ Bevel
Caolán Breathnach, Associate @ Wachsman
Olivia Odendahl, Media Relations Intern @ Next PR
Mary Dawson, Account Executive @ Prosek Partners
Michael Schiferl, Executive Vice President @ Weber Shandwick
Matthew Singh, Account Executive @ KCSA Strategic Communications
Elizabeth Cooke, Director @ 5W Public Relations
Callie Chambers, Account Executive @ Interdependence Public Relations
Leah Santiago , Account Executive @ rbb Communications
Rachel Durant, Manager of Integrated PR Strategy @ Inkhouse Media + Marketing
Angela Trostle, Managing Partner & President @ AMW Public Relations
Braeden Boyle, Campaign Coordinator @ Diffusion PR
Tyler Bryant, Account Director @ Interdependence Public Relations
Casey Kozieja, Account Executive @ 5W Public Relations
Danielle Burrick, Senior Vice President, NY Health Media Lead @ Weber Shandwick
Hope Sander, Account Executive @ Gregory FCA
Moshe Maryles, Account Executive @ AMW Public Relations
Taylor Ventrice, Account Coordinator @ 5W Public Relations
Wendi Sheridan, Account Supervisor @ Interdependence Public Relations
Travis Van Horn, Senior Account Executive @ PAN Communications
Patrick Abberton, Account Supervisor @ 5W Public Relations
Allison Nachman, Senior Account Executive @ Prosek Partners
Wesley Hamed, Account Coordinator @ North 6th Agency
Tisha Ferraro, Associate @ The Key PR
Jodie Singer, Director @ Red Banyan
Dakota Orlando, Account Supervisor @ 5W Public Relations
Philipp Jago, Account Manager @ Caliber Corporate Advisers
Devon Herzoff, Account Supervisor @ Interdependence Public Relations
Jennifer Compton, Founder @ J&L Communications
Greta Gordon, Account Executive @ Prosek Partners
Maggie Hayes, Account Executive @ North 6th Agency
Anja Asato, Senior Account Executive @ Prosek Partners
Rita McNeil, Account Supervisor @ Peppercomm
Mariana Fischbach, Director of Media Relations @ Ketner Group Communications
Martin Stein, Publicist @ Orca Communications
Valerie Zucker, Managing Partner @ Zucker Lewis Media Group
Alyssa Pallotti, JVP @ Touchdown PR
Madeline Wahlgren, Assistant Account Executive @ 5WPR
Tori Parente, Account Supervisor @ 5WPR
Ross O'Leary, Associate @ Wachsman
Gabriele Litkauskaite, Account Executive @ Transform Group
Andrew Caldwell, Assistant Account Executive @ Interdependence Public Relations
Zach Harris, Senior Account Executive @ Prosek Partners
Abbie Sheridan, PR @ Rally Point Media Strategies
Julissa Canas, Assistant Account Executive @ Trevelino/Keller
Jamie Rollo, Assistant Account Executive @ Interdependence Public Relations
Paige Blair, Senior Account Executive @ North 6th Agency
Anisa Lacey, Assistant Account Executive @ Prosek Partners
Jordan Bieber, Associate Vice President @ 5W Public Relations
Alex Everakes, Senior Account Manager @ SamsonPR
Eric Fischgrund, CEO @ FischTank PR
Hilari Barton, Account Director @ Trevelino/Keller
Lexie Perry, Assistant Account Executive @ Prosek Partners
Katie Huff, Senior Account Executive @ Trevelino/Keller
Joel Strauss, Co-Founder & Chief PR Strategist @ Strauss Communications
Rachel Gerardi, Account Executive @ rbb Communications
Amanda Grover, Associate @ Peppercomm
Lisa Seidenberg, VP, Media Relations @ Greentarget Global Group
Myra Austin, Jr Account Executive @ Touchdown PR
Maddie Coe, Senior Associate, Media Relations @ Weber Shandwick
Gabriella Swartz, Associate @ Wachsman
Nick Eghtessad, Senior Account Executive @ N6A
Alexa Reinfeld, Account Executive @ 5W Public Relations
Kyle W. Kempf, Senior Director @ Caliber Corporate Advisers
Shannan Weeks, Senior Account Executive @ Interdependence Public Relations
Edward Ruddy, Account Executive @ Sloane & Company
Malea Ritz, Senior Account Executive @ BackBay Communications
Ana Marquez, Media Director @ rbb Communications
Matthew Conroy, Senior Vice President @ Stanton Public Relations & Marketing
About Qwoted
Qwoted is a platform that connects the media with industry experts by providing a diverse community of vetted sources and PR professionals for their stories. Qwoted makes it easy to boost earned media opportunities by getting in front of notable publications.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005546/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.