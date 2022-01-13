Qwoted Launches Qwoted 100 To Recognize The Best of The Best in Public Relations

Qwoted's proprietary algorithm ranks over 40,000 PR users

Qwoted 100 represents the best storytellers with the highest hit rates among media

Qwoted, a social network connecting media with experts and brands, today announced that it has launched the ‘Qwoted 100', a live quarterly ranking of public relations professionals with the best stories to tell and the most compelling way of telling them.

Qwoted's proprietary algorithm ranks users based on a number of factors including:

Hit rate of pitches to responses from media

Speed of reporter replies

Reporter ranking

Number of positive interactions with media

Qwoted's index adjusts in real time to evaluate over 40,00 users and select the best performers among agency and in-house communications professionals. Results will be announced quarterly and users included in the ranking will see their Qwoted profiles upgraded with a 'Qwoted 100' designation which will also be visible to media.

"As Qwoted's network grows, we're able to identify major trends between the two sides of the platform, including the reputation of our PR users in the eyes of our media users," said Matthew Kneller, Qwoted's co-founder and chief revenue officer. "Ranking in the Qwoted 100 is a huge accomplishment that showcases responsiveness to media and the ability to share compelling and meaningful stories. Congratulations and well done to all 100!"

"Congratulations to everyone listed on the Qwoted 100," said Lou Carlozo, editor in chief of Qwoted. "Our mission at Qwoted is to help professional storytellers. The Qwoted 100 is a critical index helping us to identify for the media the very best performers on our network."

Below is a list of winners for the first quarter of 2022:

Eric Katzman, Senior Media Strategist @ RLM Public Relations

Emma Zubiago, Assistant Account Executive @ Clyde Group

Raffaella Mazzella, Account Executive @ 5W Public Relations

Oleg Donets, Founder and CEO @ ODMsoft

Scott Samson, Founder & CEO @ SamsonPR

Vito Palmeri, Senior Account Executive @ 5W Public Relations

Anne Claire Foreman, Apprentice @ Prosek Partners

Andres Herdoiza, Senior Account Executive @ Interdependence Public Relations

Sydney Sonneville, Senior Account Executive @ Highwire PR

Morgan McGinnis, Account Supervisor @ Prosek Partners

Diandra Binney, Vice President @ Peppercomm

Abigail Anello, Senior Account Executive, Corporate @ 5W Public Relations

Amanda Kuperman, Assistant Account Executive @ 5W Public Relations

Mattie Van Gundy, Account Manager @ Interdependence Public Relations

Ilaria Lampson, Account Executive @ 5W Public Relations

Nicole Lewis, Vice President of Public Relations @ Kip Hunter Marketing

Erin Hadden, Account Director @ FischTank PR

Laura Panza, Account Manager @ Interdependence Public Relations

Chris Powell, Director of Media Strategy/Emerging Markets @ BOCA Communications

Nicole LoRusso, Assistant Account Executive @ Haymaker Group

Harper Beckham, Account Executive @ Trevelino/Keller

Alex Libutti, Senior Account Executive @ 5W Public Relations

Katherine Fox, Account Supervisor @ Prosek Partners

Jennifer Kang, Account Executive @ Prosek Partners

Nicole Gergits, Senior Account Executive @ Prosek Partners

Vincent Frazzetto, Account Supervisor @ Haymaker

Stephanie Schiff, Account Manager @ rbb Communications

Lakesha Cole, Founder & Principal Publicist @ she PR

Abby Rush, Account Executive @ 5W Public Relations

Regan Sullivan, Account Executive @ 5W Public Relations

Spencer Herrmann, Account Manager @ FischTank PR

Mitchell Mevorah, Junior Associate @ Bevel

Caolán Breathnach, Associate @ Wachsman

Olivia Odendahl, Media Relations Intern @ Next PR

Mary Dawson, Account Executive @ Prosek Partners

Michael Schiferl, Executive Vice President @ Weber Shandwick

Matthew Singh, Account Executive @ KCSA Strategic Communications

Elizabeth Cooke, Director @ 5W Public Relations

Callie Chambers, Account Executive @ Interdependence Public Relations

Leah Santiago , Account Executive @ rbb Communications

Rachel Durant, Manager of Integrated PR Strategy @ Inkhouse Media + Marketing

Angela Trostle, Managing Partner & President @ AMW Public Relations

Braeden Boyle, Campaign Coordinator @ Diffusion PR

Tyler Bryant, Account Director @ Interdependence Public Relations

Casey Kozieja, Account Executive @ 5W Public Relations

Danielle Burrick, Senior Vice President, NY Health Media Lead @ Weber Shandwick

Hope Sander, Account Executive @ Gregory FCA

Moshe Maryles, Account Executive @ AMW Public Relations

Taylor Ventrice, Account Coordinator @ 5W Public Relations

Wendi Sheridan, Account Supervisor @ Interdependence Public Relations

Travis Van Horn, Senior Account Executive @ PAN Communications

Patrick Abberton, Account Supervisor @ 5W Public Relations

Allison Nachman, Senior Account Executive @ Prosek Partners

Wesley Hamed, Account Coordinator @ North 6th Agency

Tisha Ferraro, Associate @ The Key PR

Jodie Singer, Director @ Red Banyan

Dakota Orlando, Account Supervisor @ 5W Public Relations

Philipp Jago, Account Manager @ Caliber Corporate Advisers

Devon Herzoff, Account Supervisor @ Interdependence Public Relations

Jennifer Compton, Founder @ J&L Communications

Greta Gordon, Account Executive @ Prosek Partners

Maggie Hayes, Account Executive @ North 6th Agency

Anja Asato, Senior Account Executive @ Prosek Partners

Rita McNeil, Account Supervisor @ Peppercomm

Mariana Fischbach, Director of Media Relations @ Ketner Group Communications

Martin Stein, Publicist @ Orca Communications

Valerie Zucker, Managing Partner @ Zucker Lewis Media Group

Alyssa Pallotti, JVP @ Touchdown PR

Madeline Wahlgren, Assistant Account Executive @ 5WPR

Tori Parente, Account Supervisor @ 5WPR

Ross O'Leary, Associate @ Wachsman

Gabriele Litkauskaite, Account Executive @ Transform Group

Andrew Caldwell, Assistant Account Executive @ Interdependence Public Relations

Zach Harris, Senior Account Executive @ Prosek Partners

Abbie Sheridan, PR @ Rally Point Media Strategies

Julissa Canas, Assistant Account Executive @ Trevelino/Keller

Jamie Rollo, Assistant Account Executive @ Interdependence Public Relations

Paige Blair, Senior Account Executive @ North 6th Agency

Anisa Lacey, Assistant Account Executive @ Prosek Partners

Jordan Bieber, Associate Vice President @ 5W Public Relations

Alex Everakes, Senior Account Manager @ SamsonPR

Eric Fischgrund, CEO @ FischTank PR

Hilari Barton, Account Director @ Trevelino/Keller

Lexie Perry, Assistant Account Executive @ Prosek Partners

Katie Huff, Senior Account Executive @ Trevelino/Keller

Joel Strauss, Co-Founder & Chief PR Strategist @ Strauss Communications

Rachel Gerardi, Account Executive @ rbb Communications

Amanda Grover, Associate @ Peppercomm

Lisa Seidenberg, VP, Media Relations @ Greentarget Global Group

Myra Austin, Jr Account Executive @ Touchdown PR

Maddie Coe, Senior Associate, Media Relations @ Weber Shandwick

Gabriella Swartz, Associate @ Wachsman

Nick Eghtessad, Senior Account Executive @ N6A

Alexa Reinfeld, Account Executive @ 5W Public Relations

Kyle W. Kempf, Senior Director @ Caliber Corporate Advisers

Shannan Weeks, Senior Account Executive @ Interdependence Public Relations

Edward Ruddy, Account Executive @ Sloane & Company

Malea Ritz, Senior Account Executive @ BackBay Communications

Ana Marquez, Media Director @ rbb Communications

Matthew Conroy, Senior Vice President @ Stanton Public Relations & Marketing

About Qwoted

Qwoted is a platform that connects the media with industry experts by providing a diverse community of vetted sources and PR professionals for their stories. Qwoted makes it easy to boost earned media opportunities by getting in front of notable publications.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220106005546/en/