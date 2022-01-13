Monroe Capital Supports Susquehanna Private Capital's Acquisition of Spherix Global Insights

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") today announced it acted as sole lead arranger and administrative agent on the funding of a senior credit facility to support the acquisition of Spherix Global Insights ("Spherix" or "The Company") by private equity sponsor Susquehanna Private Capital. Additionally, Monroe provided equity capital to support the transaction and future growth of the Company.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Exton, PA, Spherix provides pharmaceutical market insights and intelligence through its proprietary network of over 3,000 active specialty providers and their patients. Spherix boasts a broad client base of pharmaceutical companies ranging from large cap biopharma to small cap biotech and provides them with products that track the full therapeutic lifecycle, from Phase II clinical trials through to patent expiry for in-market therapeutics. Hyper focused on providing clients with relevant, actionable market insights, Spherix delivers a comprehensive suite of offerings across specialties and indications.

