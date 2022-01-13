H.I.G. Capital Makes Several Senior Promotions

H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with over $47 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce several senior level promotions.

The executive leadership team has been expanded with the promotions of Stuart Aronson and Jordan Peer Griffin to Executive Managing Director:

Stuart was promoted to Executive Managing Director of H.I.G. Capital and Chief Executive Officer of H.I.G. WhiteHorse U.S., H.I.G.'s U.S. direct lending affiliate. Stuart leads H.I.G. WhiteHorse's $8 billion U.S. direct lending platform and chairs its Investment Committee. H.I.G. WhiteHorse U.S. has completed over 170 transactions and has 63 investment professionals located in 12 local offices across North America.

Jordan was promoted to Executive Managing Director of H.I.G. Capital. She leads H.I.G.'s Capital Formation Group globally across the firm's private equity, growth equity, credit, infrastructure, real estate, and co-investment strategies. Jordan serves on the Investment Committee for the H.I.G. Strategic Partners Funds. She also co-chairs both the firm's ESG & Diversity and Inclusion Committee, as well as its Operational Risk Committee.

Additionally, the firm's WhiteHorse U.S. direct lending platform has promoted Pankaj Gupta to President and Javier Casillas to Chief Credit Officer:

Pankaj was promoted to President of WhiteHorse U.S. and will continue to serve as the Global Head of Originations for H.I.G. WhiteHorse U.S. and Europe. He has been with the firm for over 10 years and will continue to serve on the Investment Committee of both WhiteHorse U.S. and Europe.

Javier was promoted to Chief Credit Officer of H.I.G. WhiteHorse U.S. He has been with the firm for over 15 years, is one of the founding members of WhiteHorse, and will continue to serve on the Investment Committee of both WhiteHorse U.S. and Europe.

Sami Mnaymneh and Tony Tamer, Co-CEOs of H.I.G., commented, "We are delighted to announce these well-deserved promotions, which reflect the continued growth of H.I.G., and position us well for the future."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with over $47 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

* Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

