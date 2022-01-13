Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces ISCC Plus Certification at Fernandina Beach Facility

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc. RYAM the "Company"))), a global leader in the production of high purity cellulose pulp, today announced that it has achieved International Sustainability and Carbon Certification Plus (ISCC+) recognition at its Fernandina Beach facility. The certification will allow RYAM's customers to procure ISCC+ certified High Purity Cellulose, addressing sustainability requirements in their end markets. This certification only applies to the Fernandina Beach facility initially across various end uses, but may be expanded to other facilities as customer demand for sustainable inputs rise.
"The ISCC Plus certification demonstrates RYAM's commitment to sustainable production and to provide its key customers with the highest quality biobased products," said Vito Consiglio, President and Chief Executive Officer at Rayonier Advanced Materials.
About Rayonier Advanced Materials
Rayonier Advanced Materials is a global leader of cellulose-based technologies, including high purity cellulose specialties, a natural polymer commonly found in filters, food, pharmaceuticals and other industrial applications. The Company also manufactures products for paperboard and high-yield pulp markets. With manufacturing operations in the U.S., Canada and France, Rayonier Advanced Materials generated approximately $1.3 billion of revenues during 2020 and currently employs approximately 2,500 people. More information is available at www.rayonieram.com.
About ISCC
ISCC PLUS is a sustainability certification program for bio-based and circular (recycled) raw materials for all markets and sectors not regulated as transportation fuels under the European Renewable Energy Directive (EU RED) or Fuel Quality Directive (FQD), which are covered under the ISSC EU certification scheme. With a focus on the traceability of raw materials within the supply chain, broad applications of the ISCC Plus standard include circular and bio-based materials such as plastics, food ingredients, animal feed, chemicals and bioenergy, as well as additional technical substances and other areas where the practical use of biomass exists. The ISCC PLUS certification scheme includes the sustainability and traceability criteria of all types of agricultural and forestry raw materials, such as crops and wood used in the production of biofuel. The ISCC PLUS scheme is becoming the globally recognized standard for the recovery of waste and residues that provide the feedstocks for circular plastics, chemical intermediates, and therefore a wide variety of consumer facing products like packaging, housewares, toys, etc.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this document regarding anticipated financial, business, legal or other outcomes including business and market conditions, outlook and other similar statements relating to Rayonier Advanced Materials' or future or expected events, developments or financial or operational performance or results, are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "anticipate" and other similar language. However, the absence of these or similar words or expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. While we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable when made, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and undue reliance should not be placed on these statements. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties.
Other important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements that may have been made in this document are described or will be described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Rayonier Advanced Materials assumes no obligation to update these statements except as is required by law.
