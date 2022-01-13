US DoD Cybersecurity Growth Opportunities: Implementing Zero-trust Architectures and Strengthening Enterprise and Tactical Networks - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "US DoD Cybersecurity Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) cybersecurity budget spending and contracts.
This study is an outline of the US DoD cybersecurity market. Cybersecurity systems are used to protect information technology (IT) networks, sensors, combat systems, and data across the enterprise from exploitation or destruction by adversaries.
The DoD spending emphasis for cybersecurity is on end-to-end cybersecurity services in a common computing environment. Monitoring, testing, compliance, and integrating cybersecurity upgrades are required.
The study includes research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E); procurement; operations and maintenance (O&M) activities; and other services. Programs listed are from the FY2022 DoD budget request, and contract activity is for FY2021.
The DoD cybersecurity budget request covers Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and joint service spending requests. The base year for financial spending is 2020.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Purpose and Overview
- Trends and Challenges
- Market Segmentation
- Technology Applications
- Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Program Funding by Department
- Program Funding by Type
- Representative Programs
- Representative Industry Participants
- Representative Contracts
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Network Cybersecurity
- Growth Opportunity 2: Combat Systems Cybersecurity
- Growth Opportunity 3: Cybersecurity Training
Conclusions and Future Outlook
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/udk73c
