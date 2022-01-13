DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions Market Growth Opportunities to 2026: High Demand for Cloud-Based and Hybrid DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market by Component (Hardware Solution, Software solutions and Services), Application Area, Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid) Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global DDoS Protection and Mitigation market size is expected to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2021 to USD 6.7 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.1% from 2021 to 2026.
The major factors fueling the DDoS Protection and Mitigation market include Growing demand for sophisticated security solutions, Evolving regulatory landscape, and Growing volumes of business data across industries.
Cyberattacks on websites are increasing at an alarming rate and have compelled organizations to adopt robust security services to address risks in the continuously evolving threat landscape. With the increasing adoption of DDoS solutions across organizations and service providers, the demand for supporting services is also expected to increase among organizations. The DDoS protection and mitigation market on the basis of services is segmented into professional and managed services. Furthermore, the professional services segment is segmented into design and implementation, consulting and advisory, training and education, and support and maintenance. As most of the businesses lack the technical expertise to manage their network infrastructure and application-layer attacks, professional service providers offer ways to overcome this problem.
The services offered by DDoS protection and mitigation vendors help safeguard websites, networks, layer 3, and layer 7 threats. DDoS services protect websites, networks, and critical infrastructure devices, as well as, reduce the downtime and business risks. These services protect organizations from NTP amplification, DNS amplification, HTTP flood, SYN flood, Slowloris, spoofing, and volumetric attacks. DDoS attacks ranging from 200 Gbps to 1.3 Gbps are the largest and severely damaging. The DDoS service providers are continuously integrating advanced technologies to stop such DoS/DDoS attacks. Additionally, they provide support services and access to a 24/7 DDoS response team.
The DDoS attacks cause 3 million or more packets per second to be transferred illegitimately, thereby blocking the resources for legitimate users. Services offered by DDoS protection and mitigation vendors have been classified into professional and managed services. Some vendors also provide DDoS testing services to test resources for high-intensity DDoS attacks.
Key Topics Covered:
Premium Insights
- Attractive Market Opportunities in the Market - Rise in Multi-Vector DDoS Attacks, Ease of Availability of DDoS-For-Hire Services and High Demand for Cloud-Based and Hybrid DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions to Drive the Demand for DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions
- Market Share of the Top Three Industry Verticals and Regions - Energy and Utility Vertical and North America to be the Fastest Growing Markets in Their Respective Segments in 2021
- Market, by Component - DDoS Protection and Mitigation Hardware Solutions to Dominate the Market in 2021
- Market, by Application Area - Application Security to be the Most Sought-After Application Area During the Forecast Period
- Investment Scenario for the Market - Asia-Pacific to be the Best Market to Invest in During the Forecast Period
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rise in Multi-Vector DDoS Attacks
- Ease of Availability of Ddos-For-Hire Services
- High Demand for Cloud-Based and Hybrid DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions
Restraints
- Budget Constraints Among SMEs
- Easy Availability of Free and Pirated DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions
Opportunities
- Increase in Number of DDoS Threats Across IoT Ecosystem
- Need of DDoS Defense Solutions for 5G Ecosystem
- Highly Regulated Verticals and Gaming Sector to Create Attractive Opportunities for DDoS Vendors
- Rising DDoS Threats on Cryptocurrency Exchange Entities
Challenges
- Sweep Period of Attacks, Large-Scale Traffic Defense with Zero Latency, and SSL Encrypted Attacks in the DDoS Area
-
Dearth of Security Skills Among Security Professionals and Lack of Pre-Planning Among Enterprises
Companies Mentioned
- A10 Networks
- Activereach
- Akamai Technology
- Allot
- BT
- Cloudflare
- Corero
- DDoS-Guard
- Fastly
- Fortinet
- Haltdos
- Huawei Technology
- Imperva
- Indusface
- Link11
- Netscout
- Nexusguard
- Phoenixnap
- Radware
- Riorey
- Seceon
- Stackpath
- Stratacore
- Sucuri
- Verisign
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lxuqb4
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220113005477/en/
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.